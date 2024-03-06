Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus update countdown: Exact start time and release date

Spider-Man 2 is set to receive its first major title update, bringing the long-awaited addition of a New Game Plus mode, additional suits, and more. If you can’t wait, we can tell you exactly when you can download the update.

After making waves in 2023, Spider-Man 2 will receive a new lick of paint in the 1.002 update that provides the ability to replay the game while retaining everything you have already unlocked and the ability to choose specific missions. If you’re as excited as we are, check out our countdown to learn the exact release time.

What times does the Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus update launch?

Thwip thwip. Image via Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games confirmed the planned update time for Spider-Man 2 on March 7 is 8am PT/10am CT/4pm GMT/2am AEST (March 8). The update should be available to immediately download, though you may have to wait a few minutes.

Community manager Aaron Jason Episonza warned players the update may not drop exactly on the hour for “reasons outside of our control” and advised players to “give it a bit of time.”

If you want to know when to expect the New Game Plus update in Spider-Man 2, use our countdown below. As the update has a global release time, the countdown is applicable for all time zones.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 0 3 : 4 9 : 2 3

Everything included in the Spider-Man 2 1.002 update

The highlight of the Spider-Man 2 1.002 update is the addition of New Game+, allowing players to replay the game with all suits, abilities, and other unlocks carried over. But you can also replay your favorite missions—giving you another chance to play as Venom.

Ultimate Levels, Golden Gadget Styles, and new Suits are also being added to the game, with Hellfire Gala suits available for Peter and Miles for no additional charge. There is also the release of DLC, with early access to the Fly N’ Fresh suits for $4.99, with 100 percent of the purchase price being donated to Gameheads. If you don’t want to purchase those two suits, they will both be available for free at a later date.

The update also includes major updates for accessibility and updates to Photo Mode, including action figure mode, stickers, and the ability to change the time of day once the story is complete to allow you to take the perfect shot.