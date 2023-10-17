Spider-Man 2 fans absolutely love this major improvement over the original

Fast traveling is a mechanic that we all tend to rely on in video games to avoid hours of traversing and backtracking. One game that arguably doesn’t need to depend on fast travel anywhere near as much as other games is Marvel’s Spider-Man, seeing as you can web-sling through the city with speed and ease. Fast travel is still a necessity though, as even soaring through the skies as Spidey can get a little tiring from time to time.

Insomniac has stepped up its game with the fast travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as the devs have made use of the Playstation 5’s technology to make it possible to fast travel instantly to anywhere in New York City. It’s safe to say that the Spider-Man game community has been impressed and excited to get into the sequel after seeing the fast travel in action.

While the devs of the game showed the fast travel in play about a month ago, the mechanics went viral on Twitter more recently after streamer PainkillerQ8 posted his experience with fast travel in the game. The clip shows Miles web-slinging, gliding, and even skimming the water as he travels through the city, but it also shows how you can go to the map in the game and click any spot to immediately travel there.

يمكن التنقل في أنحاء المدينة في "ثانية واحده فقط!" الخلطة الخارقة في اداء بلايستيشن 5 و اتقان استديو انسومنياك وصل لمرحلة تستحق القول NEXT GEN حقيقي، طبعا هناك امكانيات أخرى مذهلة بذكرها بعدين.. المراجعة للتفاصيل: https://t.co/aJHv0e1GZ3#SpiderMan2 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/P58YzAZ53p — خالد المطيري (@PainkillerQ8) October 16, 2023

Fans of the game seem to be pleased with the fast traveling, though there are some who would rather stick to swinging. Retneysholocron is on the side of swinging all the way, saying “Hell nah, real ones will swing all the way there in real time.” The clip also made its way to Reddit on Oct. 16, where users such as Vaibhav_Gupta_01 praised the smoothness of the fast travel, “The transition from one location to another is smooooth, I will do both depending on the mood,” they said.

Whether you are in team swing to your destination or team fast travel, one thing that the community definitely agrees on is that Insomniac’s fast travel mechanics are putting the endless loading screens of Bethesda’s Starfield to shame. Nasdorachi on Twitter put it bluntly in their assessment of Spider-Man 2 fast traveling in comparison to Starfield. “Spider-man 2 fast travel just casually dunking on Starfield lol…in Starfield I get like two loading screens and it skips the landing animation and puts me outside on a planet with no space suit on lmao,” they said. Yeah, that about sums it up. You just know that Todd Howard is shaking his fist in frustration at the Insomniac devs right now.

So, will you be fast traveling everywhere when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out or will you be taking to the skies and swinging to your heart’s content? Whichever you choose, you won’t have long to wait to do so, as the game releases this Friday, Oct. 20.

