Spider-Man 2 devs put a stop to players free-roaming as Venom and no one is happy

Players can no longer free roam as Venom in Spider-Man 2 after Insomniac Games removed a glitch that allowed Venom to explore the streets of New York City in today’s gameplay update, and fans are already demanding it come back.

The glitch in question only occurred during brief missions where players would take control of Venom and would make the entire map accessible while playing as the symbiote. However, since the Nov. 8 update, players are now forced to swing back into the playable area.

Players rued the change, calling for it to be undone the very same day, with many suggesting they enjoyed it so much it was their favorite part of the story.

Since this gameplay update, it seems the only way to horrify the civilians of New York City as villainous Venom is to not update your Spider-Man 2 version, according to the community. As it turns out, being able to roam the streets of New York wasn’t the main issue; the glitch also corrupted save files, ultimately ruining experiences.

However, this didn’t stop players from being disappointed. But, at least Insomniac is likely aware of how much players want to play as Venom, thanks to public outcry.

Gamers have since begun calling for Insomnaic to introduce new Venom-based challenges on the back of the glitch’s removal. These dream game modes would allow players to tackle waves of enemies with all the power Venom possesses.

Players also admitted they’d be happy to fork out the cash for a Venom DLC in place of the glitch, so maybe take note, Insomniac.

This was far from the only wonky Spider-Man 2 glitch that fans have welcomed with open arms in the weeks after release too. Earlier, gamers loved the infamous Spider-Cube glitch before it too was fixed in a Nov. 1 patch. That particular gameplay error turned whatever Spider-Man you were playing into a little white cube.

While these glitches are gone, Spider-Man 2 players can at least be happy knowing they’ve likely given Insomniac a few ideas for future content releases.