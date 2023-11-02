Spider-Man 2 update finally resolves story-breaking issues, improves stability

Spider-Man 2’s latest developer update, released on Nov. 1, has tackled a multitude of story-stopping bugs and gameplay issues plaguing Insomniac’s newly released sequel.

Today, the bugged final section of Marko’s Memory storyline is no longer an issue, and players can finally put an end to the side-mission. Previously, players would reach the final stages of Marko’s Memory storyline to no avail. The game would glitch once the mission concluded, leaving players with an incomplete storyline, despite finishing.

The Version 1.001.004 patch (the third since Spider-Man 2’s release) also fixed multiple player model bugs that would fail to load properly after long gaming sessions, while it’s not confirmed, it likely means we won’t see Spider-Cube ever again.

The infamous Spider-Cube turned Miles Morales or Peter Parker into a tiny, white box. Players could swing to their heart’s content and still tackle any enemy in their way but in one of the most bizarre bugs seen in recent history.

I was once a Spider-Cube. Screenshot by Dot Esports I experienced this in my play-through. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Puzzles included in the New Threads missions and glitches in the Galvanize tutorial have also been fixed, according to developers’ Spider-Man patch notes. They also removed any possibility of bosses getting stuck in map elements mid-battle.

While Spider-Man 2 has been a relatively smooth ride, there were times when it would become somewhat of a rollercoaster, especially in the early days of release. Players experienced a Coney Island bug in its initial few weeks, where Parker would get stuck on a bench in the middle of the Second Chance Main Story mission.

The only solutions were to restart, load a prior manual save file, or await side-character Mary-Jane Watson to take a seat beside you. However, this had the potential to take ages.

However, despite multiple other fixes, there is no clear sign this issue has been resolved. We may have to wait and see if the issue gets a look-in.

Dot Esports reached out to Insomniac to see if it has been resolved.