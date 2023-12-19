Is there a Venom game?

Will the world be subjected to Venom?

Your unfriendly neighborhood Venom has played a huge part in recent movies and 2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and I’m here today to look at the future of Venom in video games.

Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Venom reminded everyone just how big, terrifying, and cool Venom is. It was a delight to finally get hands-on with Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2—if only for a short while.

Now, with fans having had a taster of the anti-hero, we’re asking: will we get to play as Venom anytime soon? And is there a potential Venom game on the way? We have the answer.

Will there be a Venom game?

According to the 2023 Insomniac ransomware leaks, yes, there will be a Venom game, and it could arrive as soon as 2025.

A malicious leak prompted by Insomniac’s unwillingness to give in to a ransomware demand revealed a ton of information and gameplay footage regarding future Insomniac projects.

Not only was the first gameplay footage of Wolverine exposed, but new titles being readied behind the scenes also became public knowledge—including Venom: Lethal Protector.

A handy Reddit post has accumulated all the information into one easy thread and shared a link to a confidential “Title Overview” slide for Venom: Lethal Protector.

It says that the Venom game will focus on a new storyline connecting Spider-Man 2 and the leaked Spider-Man 3, a return to the New York setting, an eight to 10-hour single-player campaign, and the typical array of story missions, side missions, and collectibles.

Unless Insomniac has a change of heart or plans get distorted, I would expect a Venom announcement in 2024, and if there are no delays, then a Holiday 2025 release for Venom could very well be on the cards.