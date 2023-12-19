Marvel’s Wolverine footage shared after Insomniac hack, teasing second playable character

Insomniac Games suffered a major leak on Dec. 18, revealing details about the developers’ upcoming titles and personal information about its employees. When it comes to the games themselves, a load of Wolverine’s gameplay was unleashed to the public, showing another playable character.

The footage of the gameplay was posted on two separate Reddit threads. One of them showcases Wolverine doing some investigative work in Mystique’s apartment. The second thread, however, includes many more features, like fighting, traversal, Wolverine’s original suit, and being able to play as Jean Grey for a brief moment.

In the gameplay, we see Wolverine facing numerous Hand soldiers. He’s seen doing so by using both his claws and also handling other weapons like katanas. Parkour elements were also revealed, which look similar to Insomniac’s Spider-Man. As for Jean, not much was shown, besides the fact she can levitate and manipulate energy and objects to fight.

Wolverine’s original comic book costume is featured in the leaks. Image via Marvel

Hand is a supervillain organization made up of ninjas and appears as enemies for multiple Marvel heroes. It was already the main threat in Marvel’s Daredevil and The Defenders TV shows. Jean can be seen fighting Hand soldiers in the leaks. She’s known as one of the most powerful mutants in the comic book universe, who also happens to be a love interest of Logan.

Another leak revealed the cast for the game, and Kirzia Bajos is confirmed to play Jean Grey. The cast also pointed out other Marvel characters like Mister Sinister (played by Troy Baker), Sabretooth, Mystique, Sunfire, and Lady Deathstryke, to name a few.

Seeing so many mutants in the leaks makes a lot of sense, given it was also spoiled that Insomniac is working on the X-Men game. Wolverine is scheduled to release in fall 2026, with X-Men slated for a fall 2030 release date. In the meantime, Insomniac is set to launch a Venom game.