Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a whole host of iconic costumes you can equip on both Spider-Man characters, with the Anti-Venom suit being one of the most eye-catching.

Unlike the original game, suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are purely cosmetic and do not have specific skills tied to them, giving you greater freedom to look good and still pack a punch.

Few of the suits stand out as much as the Anti-Venom suit, however, so you may be keen to unlock it as soon as possible—and we’ve got the answers on how you do that below.

Be warned, there are spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ahead in this article.

How to unlock the Anti-Venom suit in Spider-Man 2

How could you resist? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Anti-Venom suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can only be unlocked via story progression and becomes available late in the campaign.

Specifically, you need to complete the Finally Free main story mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2—which is the penultimate mission in the story.

In the mission, Miles Morales and Mister Negative work together to travel into Peter Parker’s mind and free him from the Symbiote hive, which eventually leads to Mister Negative transferring his power to Peter.

After the Anti-Venom suit has been unlocked, Peter will once again be able to use the Symbiote abilities that were previously unlocked in the story, with an Anti-Venom twist that does significant damage against Symbiote enemies.

However, you do not need to be wearing the Anti-Venom suit to use these abilities, as they will be available no matter what suit you’re rocking. When you use a Symbiote ability, white tendrils will emerge from Parker’s body.

Unfortunately, for those looking for more customization, there are no Suit Styles available for the Anti-Venom costume, so you’ll have to stick with the traditional look.

