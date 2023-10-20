How to fix Spider-Man 2 overheating your PS5

Spider-Man 2 is among the most highly anticipated releases of 2023, but playing the latest Marvel installment shouldn’t come at the cost of your PS5. Since its Oct. 20 release, players have reported overheating issues while playing Spider-Man 2.

Not only can overheating impact your gameplay experience, but it can also put your PS5 in danger. Thankfully, there are some methods you can try out to combat this issue. Here’s what you need to do to stop your PS5 from overheating.

How do I know if Spider-Man 2 is overheating my PS5?

If you get an overheating error code, you need to let your PC rest and cool | Image via Sony

Whenever your PS5 is overheating you will receive a message on your screen that says “Your PS5 is too hot. Turn off your PS5, and wait until the temperature goes down.” If this happens regularly whenever you play Spider-Man 2, then it may be as a result of the game and the toll it’s taking on your console.

There are a couple other signs that you can look out for which are also indicative of potential overheating. First, your PS5’s fan will start getting much louder as it is attempting to cool down the console. Next, the console itself might feel physically warm or like it’s radiating more heat than usual. Last, your game’s performance will begin to suffer as you might lose frames, lag, or outright crash.

If you notice these signs or get the explicit error message on your PS5, then it is best to pause your game and turn the console off. From here, you can examine what you might need to change to prevent overheating from happening again.

How to stop Spider-Man 2 from overheating your PS5

Thankfully, there are a couple steps that you can take the stop your PS5 from overheating while playing Spider-Man 2. Most of these suggestions come from the actual placement and hardware of your PS5 rather than any in-game solution.

Make sure that your PS5 is placed in an area with good ventilation.

Check to make sure that your PS5’s vents aren’t blocked or covered in dust . You need to clean out the vents if this is the case.

. You need to clean out the vents if this is the case. Check your PS5’s cooling system; if it is expelling cool air instead of hot air then you might have a cooling issue.

Make sure that your PS5 is not directly against a wall. It is recommending to place your PS5 at least four inches away from a wall.

Personally, I am guilty of letting dust build up on my PS5’s vents given that it rarely moves from its usual spot. Whenever I’ve had overheating and resulting performance issues, it has almost always been because it needed a dusting.

