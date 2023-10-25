How to find the Wakanda Embassy and Black Panther Easter egg in Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has lots of fun Easter eggs to discover, and hardcore Marvel aficionados are having a blast hunting them all down. Among them is a heartwarming Easter egg referencing the Wakanda Embassy and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther.

Here’s where to find the embassy within Spider-Man 2.

Peter Parker outside the Wakanda Embassy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Where to find the Wakanda Embassy in Spider-Man 2

You can find the Wakanda Embassy in the middle of New York City. Like the Avengers Tower and other iconic locations, it’s a must-see point of interest if you’re a big Marvel fan. Plus, there’s an extra Easter egg to find once you arrive there.

To get to the embassy, swing your way over to Midtown, or use fast-travel over to the area. The embassy is on the corner of 3rd Ave. and Boseman Way, which was originally called East 42nd street in the first game. If you head southeast from Central Park, look for a gray building near an intersection. You’ll notice the Wakandan flags hanging on the sides of the building.

Unfortunately, you can’t go inside or do much there, but you’re free to look at the building and maybe take a few pictures of it. Before you leave, though, there’s one extra Easter egg that you have to see.

The location of the Wakanda Embassy on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

What is the Black Panther Easter egg in Spider-Man 2?

To get this Easter egg, you’ll need to head to the Wakanda Embassy as Miles Morales. This will not work if you’re playing as Peter Parker.

With Miles, go up to any of the embassy’s entrances and stand near the door. You’ll be prompted to press a button to perform a special action called “Honor.” This makes Miles perform the Wakanda salute from the Black Panther movie, crossing his arms over his chest. No prompt will appear if you attempt to do this as Peter Parker.

Mile Morales wearing the Forever suit at the Wakanda Embassy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Easter egg is a nod to actor Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa and sadly passed away back in 2020 after bringing Black Panther to life in four Marvel Studios films. Besides the salute, there is nothing more you can do at the Wakanda Embassy.

If you progress further in the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll unlock the Forever suit for Miles Morales, which is inspired by the Black Panther costume. You get the full Wakanda look if you perform the salute outside the Wakanda embassy while wearing the Forever suit, which will make for a great snapshot in photo mode.

