How to distract the police and complete Roll Like We Used To in Spider-Man 2

Roll Like We Used To is the fourth Main Story mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s mostly straightforward, but one of its last objectives, “Distract the police to get the guard alone,” is a little trickier.

Peter Parker and Harry Osborn break into Midtown High School at night to get a thumb drive from Peter’s locker. You manage to get the thumb drive, but end up dropping it on the floor of the school gym. The security guard picks it up and, to make matters worse, the police arrive.

Now, you’ll need to distract the three police officers so you can lower yourself from the ceiling and pickpocket the guard. Here’s exactly how to do it.

How to distract the police to get the guard alone in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

All the other balloons are web-proof, apparently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can distract the first police officer from where you’re perched at the start of this objective. Look over to the right, and you’ll see a big bunch of balloons. There are balloon decorations all over the gym, but you can only distract the police with the big, loose bunch. Aim at them with L2, then tap R1 to shoot a web and pop the balloons. One of the officers will then go and investigate.

First rule of stealth games: enemies never look up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move over to the left and look down at the retractable bleachers. You should see “L1+R1” appear on the handles near the bottom of the bleachers, so hold L1 and R1, then rapidly tap Square to pull the bleachers out. This will distract another one of the officers.

They were right under your nose the whole time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third and final police officer is standing directly in front of the security guard, and it took me a little longer to figure out how to distract him. I hopped from beam to beam for a while before discovering that the distraction I was looking for was actually right underneath where I was in the first place.

To the left of the doors through which you entered the gym, there’s a rack of basketballs. Use L1 and R1 to pull it across the floor and into a table, distracting the final police officer.

Now you can make your way to the center of the gym and lower yourself down a line of web to snatch the thumb drive out of the security guard’s back pocket. This will trigger a series of cutscenes and eventually the Roll Like We Used To mission will complete, thus continuing the main story.

