Can you pet the cat in Spider-Man 2?

In Spider-Man 2, you can pet a dog, and you can even pet a tiger, of all creatures, but can you pet an adorable little cat in Insomniac’s open-world title?

What started out as a fun interaction in a few games is now a common feature in many titles—if there’s a cute animal, players want to pet it.

Spider-Man 2 has tons of people parading the streets, as is common for New York City, but there are animals in New York too, just like real life. With all that said, can you pet a cat in Spider-Man 2, and can you do it right meow?

Can you pet a cat in Spider-Man 2?

Hailey may be deaf, but even she can feel the affection shown by this grateful moggy. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Yes, you can pet a cat in Spider-Man 2! It fills my heart with joy to let you know that there’s a point in Spider-Man 2 where you can bond with a cute cat. That said, you can’t do it whenever you want to.

How to pet the cat in Spider-Man 2

You’ll get the opportunity to pet a cat during Hailey’s special side mission, “Graffiti Trouble.”

It will appear relatively early on in Spider-Man 2 and is classed as a side mission for Miles. Hailey is alerted to reports of graffiti, and goes to investigate. On the way to the mission’s end goal, she encounters a kitty in need of assistance.

It can’t reach its Spider-Man toy. Hailey is able to retrieve the toy for the cat, and if you progress a bit further, the kitty will be sitting waiting for you—nomming its toy in the process. If you approach it, you can press Triangle to give the cat some well-deserved attention.

As all cat owners will attest to, it’s a human’s honor to pet the cat, not the other way around. This is one of many incredible side missions in Spider-Man 2 that you should check out. Also, if you want to swing around New York City accompanied by a feline friend in your backpack, then you need Miles’ Bodega cat suit.

