All Hell’s Kitchen Spider Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Bots are collectibles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that unlock after you complete the Science Buddy Main Story mission. There are 42 Spider-Bots to find, including four in Hell’s Kitchen. Unfortunately, Spider-Bots do not show up on your map or HUD.

Each Spider-Bot has a unique name and design, while they all reward you with the same 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts. They may not appear on your map or on your HUD, but they do emit an audio-visual pulse that you can see and hear in the game world if you’re close enough to a Spider-Bot and looking in the right direction.

Hell’s Kitchen is a small district, so its four Spider-Bots are bunched close together. That means it won’t take long to find them all, especially if you’re using the maps, screenshots, and descriptions of their locations in this guide I’ve lovingly prepared just for you.

Where to find all Hell’s Kitchen Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spirit Spider Spider-Bot

Look out for a small church with graffiti on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This was probably the biggest, grandest building around here when it was built. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spirit Spider Spider-Bot is on the south wall of a small church on the southern edge of Hell’s Kitchen. This feels like a pretty rough neighborhood; there’s graffiti everywhere, even on the church. The Spirit Spider Spider-Bot is scary. It has a human skull for a face and everything.

Rhino Spider-Bot

There’s very little industry on this waterfront in the real New York. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hold your breath while going for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rhino Spider-Bot is on the southernmost of three huge white smoke stacks on the Hell’s Kitchen waterfront. This building looks a lot like the real-life Consolidated Edison building, although that’s on the East River side of Manhattan in real-world New York. Speaking of Rhino, you might be wondering how he’s doing.

Vulture Spider-Bot

This is the location of the Spider-Bot, but you need to jump from further south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Charge Jump from here, then glide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I had a hard time finding the Vulture Spider-Bot because it’s one of those up-in-the-air Spider-Bots that hover above the city using some mysterious means of levitation. It is directly above the cinema located slightly northeast of the center of Hell’s Kitchen. I know it’s a cinema because it has CINEMA written on it.

You can’t get the Spider-Bot by Charge Jumping from the roof of the cinema, though, no matter how much you’ve upgraded your skills. Instead, do what I did. Go to the top of the huge skyscraper to the south, then Charge Jump and glide from there.

Future Foundation Spider-Bot

I think Insomniac took a real life art museum and stretched it vertically. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Almost looks like Spider-Man is playing a giant, sideways piano. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Future Foundation Spider-Bot is high on the wall of the huge white skyscraper in the northeastern corner of Hell’s Kitchen, close to the corner of Central Park. The location and architecture are a pretty close match for the real-life 2 Columbus Circle building, but this is much, much higher.

Now, if you’re in Hell’s Kitchen and looking for more Spider-Bots, then both the Upper West Side and Midtown districts are right next door.