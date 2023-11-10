All Astoria Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Astoria is the district in the northeast part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map. It’s to Peter Parker himself, and to four of the Spider-Bot collectibles unlocked after you complete the Science Buddy Main Story mission. But where exactly are they?

Each Spider-Bot gives you 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts, so they’re well worth finding. But, unlike other collectibles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Spider-Bots aren’t shown on your map or HUD, even when you get close to them. They do, however, give off an audio-visual pulse, which can be helpful when trying to locate them.

But even more helpful are guides like this one, in which I have provided maps, screenshots, and descriptions for the locations of all four Spider-Bots in Astoria.

Where to find all Astoria Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Classic Spider-Bot

It’s one very large homeless shelter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s the Hell Gate Bridge in the background. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Classic Spider-Bot is high on the south wall of the homeless shelter, the large off-white building on the southern end of Randall’s and Wards Islands. Randall’s and Wards Islands is the island on the northwest side of Astoria, close to Harlem and the Upper East Side.

Blood-Spider Spider-Bot

This part of Astoria is known as “Asthma Alley.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spider-Man’s suit has a filter that prevents him from getting asthma. Maybe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blood-Spider Spider-Bot is in the middle of the Astoria Energy power station in the northwestern corner of mainland Astoria. There’s a long, low building that extends east-west, and has a little tower at its western end. The Blood-Spider Spider-Bot is on the eastern wall of that little tower.

Shocker Spider-Bot

This might be the hardest Spider-Bot to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How it’s levitating like that, no one knows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

OK, so this one is tricky to get, and it took me a bit of head-scratching and a few tries to get it. The Shocker Spider-Bot is hovering high in the air above Astoria Park, which is the park at the mainland end of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge between Randall’s and Wards Islands and mainland Astoria. To get it, you have to snatch it out of mid-air. Don’t wait for a Triangle button to appear on it, just spam Triangle when you’re close enough.

There are a lot of vertical vents on the roofs of the surrounding buildings to help you get up that high, although I didn’t use any of them in the end. Instead, I went all the way to the top of the glass skyscraper on the south side of the park, then did a Charge Jump and deployed my Web Wings at the top of the jump. Then I glided towards the Spider-Bot and hit Triangle when it was right in front of me.

Mangaverse Spider-Bot

There’s a lovely railway station right here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It looks like it’s pretending to be in Medieval Europe or something. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I pride myself on figuring out which real-life New York locations match up with locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but this one has me stumped. The Mangaverse Spider-Bot is on an old-fashioned redbrick tower in the southeastern part of Astoria. The tower is part of a kind of a mall attached to a really nice train station, all of which is done in this same old-fashioned redbrick. I don’t know which, if any, real-life station this is supposed to be, but I know where the Spider-Bot is.

That’s all four Astoria Spider-Bots added to your collection. While you’re on the north side of New York, why not go get the Harlem Spider-Bots next?