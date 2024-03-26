Is South Park: Snow Day! down? How to check server status

In South Park: Snow Day!, you can run around the snow covered town and fight hordes of enemies alongside friends or strangers thanks to the online matchmaking. Although, that’s obviously going to be difficult if the servers are down.

Recommended Videos

If you’re unable connect to the South Park: Snow Day! servers, it’s always worth triple checking the problem isn’t with your internet connection. See if any of your other devices can connect to the internet, reset your router, and maybe even reset your console or PC, and that might resolve the issue. If not, here is how you can check the status of the servers.

How to check the server status for South Park: Snow Day!

Online isn’t the only way to enjoy Snow Day! Image via THQ Nordic

At the time of writing, there’s no dedicated website for tracking the Snow Day! servers. So, your best course of action is to check social media. If you’re struggling to play online, others should be experiencing the same issue, and may have come across their own solutions for you to try.

There’s a dedicated South Park subreddit and a Discord server; these should be your first port of call. Fans typically flock to these places to share what they know and help each other figure out if there’s ever a widespread server outage. They’re also the most likely places where representatives of developer South Park Digital Studios will share updates on whether there’s server maintenance going on and when the servers have come back online. Apart from that, there’s also the official South Park X/Twitter account.

It can be frustrating to put money down for a video game, especially if you paid for the extremely pricey Collector’s Edition, only to find you can’t play it because the servers are down. Fortunately, Snow Day! doesn’t require a permanent online connection, meaning you can still enjoy the game offline.

What’s more, while Snow Day! does supply AI-controlled allies if you’re playing solo, there is an option for local co-op should you have friends round. Some multiplayer games nowadays omit this in favor of online-only multiplayer, so it’s good to know Snow Day! averts this to ensure you can keep playing no matter your Wi-Fi situation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more