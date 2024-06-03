Soulmask has not been out long, but the latest crafting survival game is already carving out its own niche and growing a player base. But those numbers likely don’t feature a lot of players playing on controller.

Controller support is very crucial for games on Steam these days, especially since the release of the Steam Deck. Open-world crafting games like Soulmask now have to provide full controller support just to ensure they don’t miss out on a crucial portion of the gaming audience.

Does Soulmask have controller support?

You can technically use a controller while Soulmask, but the game does not have full controller support and it’s not exactly a controller-friendly experience.

Like this base, controller support is incomplete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The biggest drawback of using a controller in Soulmask is that you cannot access any menus other than the main menu. This means you cannot open the mask node menu, your inventory, or your clan menu without using the keyboard. You can open crafting stations or bonfires by interacting with them, but you cannot transfer any items or craft recipes with a controller.

When it comes to movement or combat, though, you can essentially perform any action with a controller.

Soulmask controls for controller

Here are the basic controls for Soulmask using an Xbox controller:

Xbox button input Action Left-stick Move Left-stick click Crouch Right-stick Aim Left bumper Block with weapon or shield Right bumper Attack Right trigger Throw/Shoot/Special attack Y button Life Perception (scan for life nearby) B button Roll A button Jump X button Interact Left and right on D-pad Switch between 1-5 on quickbar View button Main menu

Unfortunately for players, without controller support, there is no way to remap these buttons or apply additional actions to buttons that are unused, like left trigger, up and down on the D-pad, or even the start button.

While full controller support could come in the future, Soulmask players are best suited using mouse and keyboard for the time being, unless they want to go find a separate third-party program that helps provide controller support.

