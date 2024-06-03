Does Soulmask have a demo? Explained

Soulmask has blown up on Steam immediately after its release but numbers alone don’t mean the game will be for you. It’s only natural to want to be able to try a game before you commit to a purchase.

If you’ve googled Soulmask, you’ve probably seen plenty of mentions of a demo. However, if you pop over to Steam, you aren’t going to see any offering for a trial version of the game. The short and sweet of it is that there used to be a demo for Soulmask, but it was taken away before the game was released.

Here’s what we know about the Soulmask demo as well as other methods of trying the game out with no commitment.

Is the Soulmask demo still available?

Looks quite cozy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The demo for Soulmask was removed on May 15 prior to the game’s full release. In actuality, it was more of a beta—the fact that it was called a demo instead is what led to initial confusion about whether or not you can currently try out Soulmask for free. All of the references you’ve seen to a demo are really just referencing a pre-release beta.

How to try out Soulmask for free

While there isn’t a demo available, there is still a way to try out the game without tying any knots. Steam doesn’t always make this clear, but you can refund any game so long as you’ve played it for less than two hours. This means that you’ve got 120 minutes to figure out if you’re a fan of the game. If you aren’t, you can get your money back.

The steps to request a refund are a bit convoluted and hard to find. Here is exactly how to do it:

Select Help from the top left menu.

from the top left menu. Select Steam Support .

. Select Purchases .

. Select Soulmask .

. Select I would like a refund.

The downside to this method is of course that you do have to pay for the game initially—you cannot play Soulmask without first buying it. But hey: It’s better than nothing.

