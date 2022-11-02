Sonic Frontiers is being leaked on a tiny YouTube channel

Sonic Frontiers is a heavily anticipated platform game that has players exploring Starfall Islands as Sonic the Hedgehog on a quest to collect Chaos Emeralds and save his friends after they fell into a wormhole. While the game was initially met with intrigue, criticism has started pouring in as more content becomes available.

Now, a random YouTube channel has started sharing cutscenes from Sonic Frontiers ahead of its Nov. 8 release date. A YouTube channel with only 297 subscribers, NinSpoiler has shared three videos with previously unseen cutscenes from Sonic Frontiers. And the videos have been changing some gamers’ minds about Sonic Frontiers.

The first video featured the opening cutscenes from Sonic Frontiers‘ story mode. Eggman can be seen opening up a different dimension of sorts, letting robotic-looking enemies out of wormholes.

“The ancient secrets will be mine,” Eggman says as dramatic music plays. But then, Eggman is sucked into the other dimension by accident.

The second cutscene has Sonic and pals in a plane as they look for Chaos Emeralds, wondering what drew them to the area. Suddenly the plane malfunctions, possibly due to an “atmospheric charge.” Tails and Amy end up sucked into a wormhole that opened in the sky.

The video then shows the beginning of the campaign, a tutorial of sorts. Sonic speeds around a grassy plane collecting rings. There appears to be a type of aiming mechanic when it comes to Sonic’s movement, allowing him to hone in on enemies or targets.

The fast-paced gameplay and voice acting left many fans of the series feeling hopeful about Sonic Frontiers. The second cutscene, which has Sonic encountering Amy, left some Sonic fans a bit more skeptical, however. Many in the comments questioned the lack of CGI in the cutscenes. It’s still too early to tell the quality of the animation in Sonic Frontiers this early on.

NinSpoiler has continued to delete and reupload the cutscenes multiple times. The leaker has said that this is in hopes that Sega won’t see the videos on their YouTube page.

For now, Sega has not seemed to notice the spoilers on the small YouTube account.