Is Sonic Frontiers coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Sonic Frontiers invites fans of the blue hedgehog to an open world experience where they can explore everything the game has to offer with Sonic’s unique abilities. From customization options to upgrading your abilities, there will be lots to do, but all the content is locked behind a $59.99 price tag.

While the price is perfectly normal for a new game, gamers who only shop discounts might be considering whether there are other options. It generally takes a while for new titles to go on sales, making subscription systems like Xbox’s Game Pass the second-best alternative.

Microsoft tries to add the latest releases to Xbox Game Pass as soon as possible, but it can still take some time to make the necessary arrangements. Developers also aim to profit from their title’s initial release which may not blend well with subscription systems.

Will Sonic Frontiers come to Xbox Game Pass?

Sonic Frontiers isn’t available on Xbox Game Pass at the time of writing. This doesn’t mean the game will never become available on the Game Pass though.

Most titles usually start rolling out to subscription systems after some time from their release. The time in between heavily depends on a game’s initial success. Titles that sell well take longer to become available in subscription services and it can also only take months if the initial sales were lower than expected.

The relationships and deals between developers/publishers also play a huge role and Xbox generally shares all the upcoming titles to the Game Pass on blogs.