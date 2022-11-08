How to get Soap shoes in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is an ambitious entry into Sega’s long-running franchise, which allows players unprecedented freedom to explore an expansive open world, upgrade Sonic’s abilities, and customize the blue hedgehog’s classic attire. For customization options, players are able to swap out Sonic’s shoes and gloves for a variety of options.

Fans of the beloved Sonic Adventure 2 may quickly take notice that the classic Soap shoes are up for grabs. Unlike other items in Sonic Frontiers, the Soap shoes do not need to be purchased and can instead be unlocked for free. To grab a pair of these classics, players only need to sign up for the Sonic Frontiers newsletter.

For players who looking to re-live Sonic Adventure 2 in an entirely new environment, this is all you need to do to unlock the Soap shoes.

Unlocking the Soap shoes in Sonic Frontiers

To unlock the Soap shoes in Sonic Frontiers, players do not need to order any special edition or secure a pre-order of the game. Instead, all players need to do is sign up for the game’s upcoming newsletter.

After accessing the game’s official website, players should click the ‘newsletter’ button. After doing this, a small popup will appear and ask players to put in their information. Most importantly, players should ensure they have input their correct email and the platform they purchased Sonic Frontiers on. After inputting your information, you will be sent a confirmation email, where you must confirm that you listed the correct email account by clicking on the corresponding link.

After inputting your information and confirming your email account, players should load up Sonic Frontiers to see that they now have a pair of the nostalgic Soap shoes added to their account. Soap is a real-life shoe brand that has noticeable indentations in the bottom of the shoes to allow its wearer to grind on rails.

After seeing these shoes in actions, developers were inspired to add this type of shoe into Sonic Adventure 2 wherein grinding became a core mechanic. Sega and Soap eventually had a crossover partnership, but the shoe company later declared bankruptcy. Now it appears that Sonic Frontiers is the only place players can re-live the partnership.