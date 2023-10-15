All Super Transformations in Sonic Superstars

Super Sonic or Super Transformations have been a common theme of Sonic games for years now, and they return in Sonic Superstars.

All the characters in-game can use them once they collect all seven Chaos Emeralds scattered throughout each zone. There are a few things you need to do first to unlock the ability to transform, though. With each character’s super form having its own unique look and abilities, its worth taking a look at which are available, and what exactly you get for the grind.

Starting Roster

Sonic

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t go wrong with the classic, the OG. As usual, Super Sonic dons his serious, golden aesthetic, which gives him increased speed and invincibility, but no flight, as sad as it is.

Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trio of Amy, Knuckles, and Tails don’t really get any special effects with their transformations or any extra moves, just gaining increased speed, a small glow effect, and invincibility as well, which makes them fairly dull in comparison to our next one.

Trip

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trip has one of the best, if not the best, Super Transformations in the entire game. Turning into a giant golden dragon, Trip gains the freedom to move around the map freely by flying, and can spit fire instead of jumping.

DLC

Rabbit

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one’s really disappointing, but to be expected. Sonic’s DLC Rabbit skin feels like a bit of a letdown considering how different the character is. As it’s Sonic, a Golden Rabbit would have looked better, but instead we just get the same subtle glow like the previous transformations.

LEGO Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s nothing really special about the LEGO DLC Super Transformations. While they get a yellow glow around them, they pretty much stay the same, similar to Rabbit. It’s a bit of a letdown, but does follow their base transformations as well. I guess we were just hoping for something better.

About the author