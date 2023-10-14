How to go Super Sonic in Sonic Superstars

Sonic fans who have played any Sonic game over the past few decades will know what Super Sonic is. This is Sonic’s ultimate form, making him invincible, super fast, and lethal to any boss or enemy that comes into his path.

So, of course, SEGA had to bring the form back in Sonic Superstars. For those familiar with the series, unlocking the form should come naturally to you, but this time around SEGA has done a few things differently when it comes to activating it.

To help any veterans or newcomers struggling to transform into Super Sonic, here’s exactly what you need to do.

How to transform into Super Sonic in Sonic Superstars

There several steps you’ll need to take before you even gain access to the ability to transform into Super Sonic in Sonic Superstars.

For starters, you will need to find and locate all seven Chaos Emeralds. These can be found one per zone in floating yellow rings hidden across all the acts and stages. After collecting all seven, you will be able to transform Sonic, Tails, and all other characters into their super forms.

To do so, you will need to enter a stage and find and collect 50 rings. Once you reach 50 rings, open your Chaos Emerald action bar and Super Sonic will be the ability at the top.

So long as you have 50 rings, you will be able to transform into Super Sonic the same way you would use a Chaos Emerald ability using the action button. You’ll lose one ring a second while in the form, so make sure you don’t run out.

