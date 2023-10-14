All Chaos Emerald Powers and Locations in Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars changes up the formula when it comes to the seven Chaos Emeralds. No longer are they just collectibles needed to unlock Super Sonic, they instead come with their own unique powerups you can use to make certain levels, bosses, and puzzles easier to manage.

It’s a shame, then, that they are somewhat of a pain to get. Granted, going out of your way to get them does make your life easier, but some players might just shoot right past them without realizing it. So where are they, and what exactly do they do?

How to find Chaos Emeralds in Sonic Superstars

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find a single Chaos Emerald in one of any two acts per stage. For instance, in Bridge Island, I was able to collect the Blue Chaos Emerald.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In these levels, you will find hidden rings throughout each level. There are multiple, sometimes two per level, that are well hidden in hard-to-reach areas, usually toward the top of the map. They have a distinguishable glow, and also give off a sound when you’re near, so always listen for a faint “holy” sound to know if one is close.

Jumping into these rings will start a mini-game where you will need to chase a Chaos Emerald. If you fail to get it by the end of the time limit, you will need to reload the level and jump back into the same ring to have another shot at getting the Chaos Emerald.

All Chaos Emeralds Abilities

Blue Chaos Emerald: Avatar

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first ability you unlock is also one of the most broken. Avatar spawns clones of yourself that run in the direction you are facing. It’s useful for boss fights, clearing out rooms, or even clearing touch puzzles as each one deals damage and acts like an actual character on the screen even if you can’t fully control them.

Red Chaos Emerald: Bullet

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bullet, the Red Chaos Emerald ability, is super-useful in boss fights for getting that extra hit or timing a shot just right. It gives you a controlled dash that holds you in the air to deal extra hits or get to hard-to-reach places.

Purple Chaos Emerald: Vision

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are very few times I used the purple Chaos Emerald’s ability, mainly as the game always tells you in the bottom right corner when there is actually a time to use it. Which is good, as otherwise, you’d be wasting it not knowing if you missed something.

Aquamarine Chaos Emerald: Water

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Water ability is very useful on some stages. You can use it not only to climb waterfalls but also to swim in water levels when you drop down, making it faster to move about.

Green Chaos Emerald: Ivy

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t think I ever used the Green Chaos Emerald as Tails, because all it does is grow a vine that launches you in the air to get to a higher place. It might be more useful on other characters.

Yellow Chaos Emerald: Slow

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Yellow Chaos Emerald gives you the ability to slow down time. While this is useful in some scenarios, I found myself hardly using it outside of the tutorial.

White Chaos Emerald: Extra

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lastly, the White Chaos Emerald is the most unique power-up as the ability it gives you is different depending on the character you use it on. Sonic will get a Spin Dash, Knuckles and Tails launch projectiles, and Amy Rose throws her hammers like a Hammer Bro from Super Mario.

