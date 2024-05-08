Is Solo Leveling Arise multiplayer? Answered

Diving into the gates to battle the beasts in Solo Leveling Arise can be lonely, so having a multiplayer feature to explore the dungeons with friends would make it a much more enjoyable experience, helping you clear boss fights quickly.

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking great on the team-up front—which may not be the biggest surprise for a game called Solo Leveling.

Does Solo Leveling Arise have multiplayer modes?

Igris will serve you well. Image via Netmarble

No, Solo Leveling Arise is not multiplayer and has no co-op features; however, there are global leaderboards for several different modes, including Power of Destruction, where you can compare scores with other players.

The only thing you can change here is that you can customize your profile so anyone checking the leaderboards can see a welcome message and your character’s avatar.

To make up for this, you can unlock 23 Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise and also build your Army of Shadows. This lets you form an NPC team. There’s a small cooldown before you can call a Hunter to assist you. When you do, all members fight together.

you’ll have to change things a little You unlock the Army of Shadows power once you switch your job to Necromancer and then immediately to Shadow Monarch. These switches are only available after you complete Chapter Nine, The Birth of a New Monarch.

Will there ever be a multiplayer mode for Solo Leveling Arise?

At the time of writing, the devs have no immediate plans for Solo Leveling Arise to get a multiplayer mode. The game only just launched globally on May 8, so we might see a few mods for the PC version that allow multiplayer in the future. While you wait, make sure you’re increasing your chances of rolling SSR Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise.

