Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise with his Shadow Army
Image via Netmarble
Category:
Solo Leveling Arise

Is Solo Leveling Arise multiplayer? Answered

Looking for multiplayer in Solo Leveling Arise? You aren’t alone.
Image of Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil Bahuguna
|
Published: May 7, 2024 09:45 pm

Diving into the gates to battle the beasts in Solo Leveling Arise can be lonely, so having a multiplayer feature to explore the dungeons with friends would make it a much more enjoyable experience, helping you clear boss fights quickly.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking great on the team-up front—which may not be the biggest surprise for a game called Solo Leveling.

Does Solo Leveling Arise have multiplayer modes?

Igris as a member of the Shadow Army in Solo Leveling Arise
Igris will serve you well. Image via Netmarble

No, Solo Leveling Arise is not multiplayer and has no co-op features; however, there are global leaderboards for several different modes, including Power of Destruction, where you can compare scores with other players.

The only thing you can change here is that you can customize your profile so anyone checking the leaderboards can see a welcome message and your character’s avatar.

To make up for this, you can unlock 23 Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise and also build your Army of Shadows. This lets you form an NPC team. There’s a small cooldown before you can call a Hunter to assist you. When you do, all members fight together.

you’ll have to change things a little

You unlock the Army of Shadows power once you switch your job to Necromancer and then immediately to Shadow Monarch. These switches are only available after you complete Chapter Nine, The Birth of a New Monarch.

Will there ever be a multiplayer mode for Solo Leveling Arise?

At the time of writing, the devs have no immediate plans for Solo Leveling Arise to get a multiplayer mode. The game only just launched globally on May 8, so we might see a few mods for the PC version that allow multiplayer in the future. While you wait, make sure you’re increasing your chances of rolling SSR Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise reroll guide
Kang Taeshik in Solo Leveling Arise Chapter 6 final boss
Category: Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise reroll guide
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 7, 2024
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise release countdown: Exact start time and date
Solo Leveling Arise E-Rank test to dodge creatures.
Category: Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise release countdown: Exact start time and date
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 7, 2024
Read Article The best Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise: Definitive tier list
Solo Leveling Arise best hunters
Category: Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise
The best Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise: Definitive tier list
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise reroll guide
Kang Taeshik in Solo Leveling Arise Chapter 6 final boss
Category: Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise reroll guide
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 7, 2024
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise release countdown: Exact start time and date
Solo Leveling Arise E-Rank test to dodge creatures.
Category: Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise release countdown: Exact start time and date
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 7, 2024
Read Article The best Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise: Definitive tier list
Solo Leveling Arise best hunters
Category: Solo Leveling Arise
Solo Leveling Arise
The best Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise: Definitive tier list
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 3, 2024
Author
Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil is a freelance writer who’s been writing about games since 2020. In his free time, you can find Nikhil setting a red carpet in Valorant.