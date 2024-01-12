Do Masteries transfer to SMITE 2? – Answered

SMITE 2 will reward you for your masteries in SMITE 1, but in a different way.

In SMITE 2, your commitment to SMITE 1 gods is only partially recognized.

Hi-Rez Studios will not transfer Mastery Levels from SMITE 1 but will honor them with Badges in SMITE 2. Each Badge symbolizes your dedication to that god in the original game, showcasing it to other players.

SMITE Masteries, explained

Mastery in SMITE is a badge of honor, symbolizing a player’s dedication and loyalty to a particular god. With SMITE 2 being built entirely from scratch due to the transition to the new development engine Unreal Engine 5, Hi-Rez has acknowledged in the game’s FAQ that transferring all player progress from the original game is unfeasible. To honor players’ achievements in the original SMITE, they’re introducing Divine Legacy in SMITE 2. This feature will serve as a tribute to the original game, incorporating players’ Masteries from the first title along with god skins and your match stats.

Currently, it’s unknown whether SMITE 2 will introduce a new Mastery system or a different method to track the time players invest in playing each god.

The switch from SMITE to SMITE 2 involves a complex process where players need to create a distinct SMITE 2 account and link it to their existing SMITE account. This step is essential to claim the Divine Legacy rewards and display their mastery levels from the original game in the new one. Interestingly, SMITE 1 will remain active and continue receiving developer support, marking a different approach compared to transitions like Overwatch to Overwatch 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Counter-Strike 2. In those instances, the original games were entirely replaced by their successors.

As for its release, SMITE 2 doesn’t have a confirmed launch date yet. But Hi-Rez has begun accepting Alpha test signups for players across all platforms it’s set to debut on: Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games.