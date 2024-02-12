Category:
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Argh-chievements to earn.

Josh Challies

Published: Feb 12, 2024 11:58 am
pirate standing on top of ship in skull and bones


An adventure across the high seas awaits in Skull and Bones, where there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn—and we’ve got them all here.

In total, Skull and Bones has 51 trophies to earn on PlayStation, one more than the 50 on Xbox due to the prestigious Platinum trophy, but earning them all will take time and effort as there is an array of challenges to complete.

If you’re intrigued about what may lie ahead or are planning your next trophy or achievement to target, we’ve got all the details you need.

Every Skull and Bones trophy and achievement

Two ships fire cannons at one another on the open water in Skull and Bones.
Prepare for trouble. Image via Ubisoft

You can see every trophy and achievement in Skull and Bones below, including the illustrious Platinum trophy on PlayStation. We’ve also provided the rarity of each trophy on PlayStation and will add the Xbox Gamerscore each achievement provides when details are available.

NameDescriptionPS RarityXbox Gamerscore
Pirate LegendUnlock all trophies.PlatinumN/A
MagellanSail 1,000,000 meters.GoldTBC
It’s More Fun Together!Complete five shared contracts.SilverTBC
The PoacherHunt down at least one of each hostile wildlife (spear only)SilverTBC
The SilencerDestroy flare weak point to interrupt a ship from firing flares.SilverTBC
Not TodaySink an enemy ship while having five per cent HP or lower.SilverTBC
In-spear-rationalDeal 3,000 damage to towers using a spear.SilverTBC
Water PartySuccessfully plunder a location in stormy weather.SilverTBC
HitmanSink a Privateer.SilverTBC
I Can See My House From Here!Crest a rogue wave.SilverTBC
But You Have Heard Of MeReach “Cutthroat” tier.SilverTBC
Duty FreeDiscover smuggler’s hideout.SilverTBC
First Come, First ServedSuccessfully capture your first Manufactory.SilverTBC
DerbyIn total, deal 30,000 of collision (ram) damage to other ships.SilverTBC
Hello, World!Greet players with an “Ahoy!” from the quick-chat option in a server chat room.BronzeTBC
Home of Compagnie RoyaleSpyglass or interact with La Bastide.BronzeTBC
Pirates, Assemble!Group up with two other players during gameplay.BronzeTBC
Home of Clan of FaraSpyglass or interact with Ankohonana.BronzeTBC
The ExplorerActivate a pirate’s bonfire on three outposts.BronzeTBC
Home of Sea PeopleSpyglass or interact with Tenina TownBronzeTBC
Wood CollectorHarvest wood in three regions. BronzeTBC
The People’s PersonTalk to 20 interactable NPCs.BronzeTBC
East Indies ExplorerExplore all zones in the East Indies.BronzeTBC
Battle RoyaleDefeat five ships without leaving Open Seas region.BronzeTBC
Red Isle ExplorerExplore all zones in the Red Isle.BronzeTBC
Coast of Africa ExplorerExplore all zones in the Coast of Africa.BronzeTBC
Banished AdmiralMeet Admiral Rahma.BronzeTBC
Why Fight When We Can Negotiate?Hide from attackers in a safe zone.BronzeTBC
Open Seas ExplorerExplore all zones in the Open Seas.BronzeTBC
Cook PiratesCook 15 dishes.BronzeTBC
Just For FunDefeat an enemy and leave the zone without looting.BronzeTBC
Go OverboardFinish an enemy with a crew boarding.BronzeTBC
The MimeShow your gratitude to any NPC after talking to them.BronzeTBC
Metal CollectorHarvest metal in three regions.BronzeTBC
After A Long Day Of SailingDance to a song performed by musicians in Saint-Anne.BronzeTBC
Home of Dominion of RempahSpyglass or interact with Suny.BronzeTBC
When We Raid, It PoursLoot a total of 50,000 silver of item value from enemy ships.BronzeTBC
Rags to RichesWear an outfit worth more than 5,000 silver.BronzeTBC
Lunar EffectStare at the full moon for 10 seconds while on land.BronzeTBC
Sharing is CaringTrade items with at least three players.BronzeTBC
Skill and JuteHarvest 10,000 pieces of jute in total.BronzeTBC
Mainland PirateReach Saint-Anne.BronzeTBC
Ship CaptainBuild your first ship.BronzeTBC
Turtle Up!Equip your ship with armor.BronzeTBC
There You Are!Scan an object from a long distance (1,400m+).BronzeTBC
Just BusinessMeet John ScurlockBronzeTBC
Why Is the Brand Always Gone?Sell all your brandy.BronzeTBC
PorcupineHit enemy ships with a spear 100 times.BronzeTBC
Home of the Dutch Merchant CompanySpyglass or interact with Oosten Capital.BronzeTBC
Home of Confederation of UngwanaSpyglass or interact with Jiwe.BronzeTBC
Fiber CollectorHarvest fiber in three regions.BronzeTBC
Josh Challies
