Skull and Bones trophy list: All trophies and achievements

An adventure across the high seas awaits in Skull and Bones, where there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn—and we’ve got them all here.
In total, Skull and Bones has 51 trophies to earn on PlayStation, one more than the 50 on Xbox due to the prestigious Platinum trophy, but earning them all will take time and effort as there is an array of challenges to complete.
If you’re intrigued about what may lie ahead or are planning your next trophy or achievement to target, we’ve got all the details you need.
Every Skull and Bones trophy and achievement
You can see every trophy and achievement in Skull and Bones below, including the illustrious Platinum trophy on PlayStation. We’ve also provided the rarity of each trophy on PlayStation and will add the Xbox Gamerscore each achievement provides when details are available.
|Name
|Description
|PS Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Pirate Legend
|Unlock all trophies.
|Platinum
|N/A
|Magellan
|Sail 1,000,000 meters.
|Gold
|TBC
|It’s More Fun Together!
|Complete five shared contracts.
|Silver
|TBC
|The Poacher
|Hunt down at least one of each hostile wildlife (spear only)
|Silver
|TBC
|The Silencer
|Destroy flare weak point to interrupt a ship from firing flares.
|Silver
|TBC
|Not Today
|Sink an enemy ship while having five per cent HP or lower.
|Silver
|TBC
|In-spear-rational
|Deal 3,000 damage to towers using a spear.
|Silver
|TBC
|Water Party
|Successfully plunder a location in stormy weather.
|Silver
|TBC
|Hitman
|Sink a Privateer.
|Silver
|TBC
|I Can See My House From Here!
|Crest a rogue wave.
|Silver
|TBC
|But You Have Heard Of Me
|Reach “Cutthroat” tier.
|Silver
|TBC
|Duty Free
|Discover smuggler’s hideout.
|Silver
|TBC
|First Come, First Served
|Successfully capture your first Manufactory.
|Silver
|TBC
|Derby
|In total, deal 30,000 of collision (ram) damage to other ships.
|Silver
|TBC
|Hello, World!
|Greet players with an “Ahoy!” from the quick-chat option in a server chat room.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Home of Compagnie Royale
|Spyglass or interact with La Bastide.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Pirates, Assemble!
|Group up with two other players during gameplay.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Home of Clan of Fara
|Spyglass or interact with Ankohonana.
|Bronze
|TBC
|The Explorer
|Activate a pirate’s bonfire on three outposts.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Home of Sea People
|Spyglass or interact with Tenina Town
|Bronze
|TBC
|Wood Collector
|Harvest wood in three regions.
|Bronze
|TBC
|The People’s Person
|Talk to 20 interactable NPCs.
|Bronze
|TBC
|East Indies Explorer
|Explore all zones in the East Indies.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Battle Royale
|Defeat five ships without leaving Open Seas region.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Red Isle Explorer
|Explore all zones in the Red Isle.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Coast of Africa Explorer
|Explore all zones in the Coast of Africa.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Banished Admiral
|Meet Admiral Rahma.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Why Fight When We Can Negotiate?
|Hide from attackers in a safe zone.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Open Seas Explorer
|Explore all zones in the Open Seas.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Cook Pirates
|Cook 15 dishes.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Just For Fun
|Defeat an enemy and leave the zone without looting.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Go Overboard
|Finish an enemy with a crew boarding.
|Bronze
|TBC
|The Mime
|Show your gratitude to any NPC after talking to them.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Metal Collector
|Harvest metal in three regions.
|Bronze
|TBC
|After A Long Day Of Sailing
|Dance to a song performed by musicians in Saint-Anne.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Home of Dominion of Rempah
|Spyglass or interact with Suny.
|Bronze
|TBC
|When We Raid, It Pours
|Loot a total of 50,000 silver of item value from enemy ships.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Rags to Riches
|Wear an outfit worth more than 5,000 silver.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Lunar Effect
|Stare at the full moon for 10 seconds while on land.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Sharing is Caring
|Trade items with at least three players.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Skill and Jute
|Harvest 10,000 pieces of jute in total.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Mainland Pirate
|Reach Saint-Anne.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Ship Captain
|Build your first ship.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Turtle Up!
|Equip your ship with armor.
|Bronze
|TBC
|There You Are!
|Scan an object from a long distance (1,400m+).
|Bronze
|TBC
|Just Business
|Meet John Scurlock
|Bronze
|TBC
|Why Is the Brand Always Gone?
|Sell all your brandy.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Porcupine
|Hit enemy ships with a spear 100 times.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Home of the Dutch Merchant Company
|Spyglass or interact with Oosten Capital.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Home of Confederation of Ungwana
|Spyglass or interact with Jiwe.
|Bronze
|TBC
|Fiber Collector
|Harvest fiber in three regions.
|Bronze
|TBC