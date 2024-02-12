Skull and Bones trophy list: All trophies and achievements

An adventure across the high seas awaits in Skull and Bones, where there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn—and we’ve got them all here.

Recommended Videos

In total, Skull and Bones has 51 trophies to earn on PlayStation, one more than the 50 on Xbox due to the prestigious Platinum trophy, but earning them all will take time and effort as there is an array of challenges to complete.

If you’re intrigued about what may lie ahead or are planning your next trophy or achievement to target, we’ve got all the details you need.

Every Skull and Bones trophy and achievement

Prepare for trouble. Image via Ubisoft

You can see every trophy and achievement in Skull and Bones below, including the illustrious Platinum trophy on PlayStation. We’ve also provided the rarity of each trophy on PlayStation and will add the Xbox Gamerscore each achievement provides when details are available.