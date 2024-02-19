Skull and Bones Taking the Helm mission guide: How to access the Supply Network

Skull and Bones offers plenty of pirate activities to keep you occupied while you sail the seas. Gaining access to the Supply Network marks a big step in your journey, as it opens the door to the game’s endgame activities.

The Supply Network in Skull and Bones provides access to supply missions that can reward you with a large amount of Silver and Infamy, so I advise you to complete the Taking the Helm mission as soon as it becomes available.

There is, however, a bug that can throw a spanner in the works, but we’ve detailed everything you need to know to complete the quest, along with a potential workaround if you’re experiencing a known error.

How to complete the Taking the Helm mission in Skull and Bones

To unlock the Taking the Helm mission in Skull and Bones, you first need to reach the required rank. Once I hit Brigand Infamy level, a quest appeared in my log that required me to visit the Mailbox and open a letter. From there, speak to the Manager at Le Pont Muet, who you can find at the location pictured below.

A short trip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve spoken to Yanita Nara at Le Point Meut, complete the following steps:

Pay 2500 Silver to join the Helm Empire.

Access the hidden chamber behind the tavern, which you can identify by looking for a large golden circle with a Kraken in the center.

Interact with the Supply Network Map and select a mission.

Travel to the specified Outpost and purchase the goods from the NPC.

Travel back to Saint-Anne and speak with Yanita Nara to complete the mission.

If you have unlocked fast travel at the Outpost you need to visit, you can quickly jump to that location. Otherwise, you’ll have to sail there, as I did, but you can fast travel back to Saint-Anne for a much shorter return trip.

Completing the Taking the Helm mission unlocks the Distillery in the Helm, where you can refine Sugar Cane into Rum, which you can then deliver to receive large amounts of Silver and Infamy.

You may encounter a bug when trying to complete this mission, but there is a workaround.

How to fix the Taking the Helm mission bug in Skull and Bones

Boardwalk Empire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a known bug in Skull and Bones that prevents you from progressing the Taking the Helm mission, as it leaves you unable to interact with the Supply Network Map. Players on Reddit have discovered a potential workaround, though.

If you cannot interact with the Supply Network Map, you can complete the mission by following these steps:

Open your Map.

Scroll to Journal.

Find the mission marked with a green Kraken and track it.

Through this method, a marker will direct you to the location of the Liason NPC where you can purchase the required materials to complete the Taking the Helm mission. Once you have the materials, return to Saint-Anne and speak to Yanita Nara to complete the mission and unlock the Distillery.