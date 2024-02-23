Category:
Skull and Bones Our Inherited Land walkthrough: How to find the Treasure Chest

Return wares to the Fara people.
Eva Martinello
Published: Feb 23, 2024 05:20 am
The player character next to Skurlock in Skull and Bones.
Don't end up like him. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Our Inherited Land is a sidequest that offers precious rewards, including Silver, Furniture, an Emblem, and a Chest in Skull and Bones.

The quest isn’t challenging to complete. You don’t even need to get into a fight. Instead, you follow clues to dig up wares and give them to the Fara people.

The Our Inherited Land sidequest is no different than many other treasure hunts, except that the treasure isn’t for you. Here is a walkthrough of the quest and how to complete it in Skull and Bones.

How to complete Skull and Bones Our Inherited Land sidequest

Map of the Red Isle with a Dot cursor on an Outpost.
The Outpost is lost in the middle of the Sea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start The Our Inherited Lands sidequest in the Royal Burial Ground Outpost by speaking to the Fara Merchant. This place is in the west of Telok Penjarah. The Merchant give you the quest, which consists of “lay[ing] claim to Compagnie assets to benefit the Fara’s cause.”

The Merchant then gives you a map you must read for a clue on where to go next. It’s similar to any other treasure map, giving the name of the Outpost where you have to go and a clue to the specific location of the treasure chest. This one mentions the Dragon’s Back Outpost.

Map of the Red Isle with a Dot cursor on an Outpost.
Dragon’s Back is in the north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sail far to the west to reach Dragon’s Back. The Outpost is located northwest of Sainte-Anne, around the Islands of the Moon. Disembark there and find the treasure chest.

Character looking at a dirt path and holding a lantern.
The treasure is in the cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the path on the right. Go straight, further into the path. It’ll take you up, until you reach a cave. Continue in the cave, then head left when getting to the end of the straight path. You’ll spot a red light in the middle of the path—you can’t miss it.

Dig up the treasure. Then, to complete the quest, you have to return the goods to the Fara people. You can do this in any Fara Settlement. The nearest one from the Dragon’s Back is Shijavu, east from the Outpost.

related content
Read Article Skull and Bones Raging Tides countdown: Exact start time and date of season one
A ship sailing with orange and white colors.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones Raging Tides countdown: Exact start time and date of season one
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to get the Royal Custodian epic armor in Skull and Bones
Brigantine with Royal Custodian armor equipped
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Royal Custodian epic armor in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All Treasure Map locations in Skull and Bones
Two ships fire cannons at one another on the open water in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
All Treasure Map locations in Skull and Bones
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 22, 2024
