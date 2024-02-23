Skull and Bones Hungry Mermaids walkthrough: how to get and deliver Batik

Hungry Mermaids is a short side quest in Skull and Bones players can complete to gain various items like gear for your ship, Silver, and mostly Infamy Rank XP.

You can get the Hungry Mermaids quest in the East Indies, which should be in the midgame by the time you reach the region. You can complete this quest without engaging in any combat, though, so it can be picked up at any level—as long as you have enough Silver in your pockets.

Here is how to complete the Hungry Mermaids quest in Skull and Bones.

How to unlock the Hungry Mermaids quest in Skull and Bones

First, you can pick up the Hungry Mermaids sidequest in the Necropolis Outpost, south of Telok Penjarah. Speak to the Overseas Smuggler and he’ll give you the quest. To accept it, you need to have at least one free space for a Treasure Map.

The Necropolis is south of Telok Penjarah. Screenshot by Dot Esports He also sells blueprints. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Batik in Skull and Bones

Once you’ve unlocked the quest, you’ll be required to deliver 20 Batik in the location hinted in the Treasure Map given alongside the sidequest. There are several ways to get Batik: You can track the resource by either tracking the quest itself, or by going into the Codex and selecting the item.

There’s also a few different ways to obtain the item. You can buy it in a few Settlements, or sink Fara ships in the Trade Route that have the item. Examine them with your spyglass and attack those that have what you need.

We recommend using a ship of at least level six, as shown in the game. Sinking merchant ships isn’t too challenging, but they can receive help from more powerful enemies, too.

How to deliver Batik in Skull and Bones

Sail east from Telok Penjarah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve collected enough Batik, head to Kelelawar Chamber, as indicated in the quest’s Treasure Map. Disembark there and find the spot to bury the Batik. Go to the Camp and head left to the ruins. You’ll notice the spot on your main path, so it’s an easy one.

Find the spot in the ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Burying the 20 Batik automatically completes the mission. Wait for the character animation to finish and you’ll be notified that the mission has been completed, leaving you to enjoy your rewards.