How to get Rubber in Skull and Bones

Rubber is one of the countless resources you can get to help in your Skull and Bones journey. The tick with this one is it can be found in dangerous parts of the sea, and you’ll struggle to get there with a medium-level ship.

Recommended Videos

Rubber is a resource you can only find in the Open Seas and East Indies. The sea is treacherous in these regions: You can be shot down by high-level ships or Rogue Waves and lose your cargo. If you do, it’ll be challenging to return and get your resources back without being eliminated again, so be sure of your capacities when heading out of the early zones.

Rubber is a precious resource you can use in a few recipes to upgrade your gear though, so it’s worth the risks. Here is where to get it in Skull and Bones.

Rubber farm locations in Skull and Bones

Look at Dutch ships. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head east. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Rubber by sinking Merchant ships from the Dutch Merchant Company that sail the Open Seas. You can also inspect other ships on the trade routes of the area to see if they have the resources.

The International Trade Route goes through several areas of the Open Seas, and even a part of the East Indies in Skull and Bones. It starts between Port l’Hermine and the Southern Basin, then goes North, up to the Nilam Sea and the Naga region.

Tip: Use Crew Boarding when the ship has low health to get a chance of obtaining more loot.

The ships that include Rubber are around level nine, so be prepared for a tough fight and don’t forget to spot the nearest Outpost to secure your goods once the ship is sunk.

If you want to avoid any battles, there’s also a Settlement in the northeast corner of the map that holds Rubber. You can raid this settlement to get the resource.