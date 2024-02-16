Category:
Skull and Bones

How to get Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones

Alcohol is more precious than food for pirates.

Eva Martinello

Published: Feb 16, 2024 07:48 am
Pirates sitting at a bar near the Helm entrance in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Gold Skull Rum is a precious resource you need to smuggle for more buying opportunities at the Black Market in Skull and Bones.

There are many ways to live your sailor life legally. But where the fun in that? The Black Market is one of the less respectable ways to obtain strong gear and cool cosmetics. And to get the currency for these special items, you need to do some risky tasks, some of them involving Gold Skull Rum.

You won’t just find Gold Skull Rum as is, but you have to make it yourself at the Distillery and then smuggle it to wherever the contract indicates. It’s the most precious form of alcohol you can get, so it’s worth taking the time to unlock.Here is how to obtain Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones.

How to craft Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones

A black-haired woman looking at a character on the left.
Yanita will become your best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones, you need to do some work at the Manufactory first. It’s a recipe that isn’t unlocked at the start since it’s an advanced recipe, so don’t fret if you can’t see it right away.

Here are the steps to follow to get Gold Skull Rum:

  • Complete the Taking the Helm quest to unlock the Black Market.
  • Work your way up Smuggling Operation Ranks.
  • Reach Rank Seven.
  • Head to the Helm menu.
  • Upgrade White Skull Rum to Gold Skull Rum.
Tip:

Take both smuggling and hunting missions to increase your Smuggling Operation Rank faster. There aren’t many different missions to choose from.

Smuggling Gold Skull Rum will reward you with more points to increase your Smuggling Operations Rank and get more Pieces of Eight to buy precious items at the Black Market. You can get strong ship weapon blueprints, some cool cosmetics, and more from Yanita.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.