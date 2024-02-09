Category:
How to get Casting Sand in Skull and Bones

Published: Feb 9, 2024
Casting Sand is a specialized resource used by blacksmiths and shipwrights in Skull and Bones. A metallic sand used for casting shapes at a blacksmith, it’s a highly sought-after resource for players wanting to build higher-tier ships and better gear.

Specifically, Casting Sand is one of the requirements needed to build one of the most sought-after DPS ships in the game, the Blaster Sloop.

But Casting Sand isn’t as simple as going to the beach with a bucket and a scoop. This kind of sand needs to be plundered, and while it’s only found in one known area so far, there’s plenty to get your hands on in Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones: Casting Sand location

Casting Sand can be looted from Ungwanan ships traveling on the trade routes along the northern coast of Africa. Specifically, the trade routes that run from the Harufu settlement north through the Ungwana capital Jiwe and up to the settlements Pembe and Mchanga will have Ungwanan merchant ships that carry Casting Sand. Boarding enemy ships along these routes will also potentially earn you extra Casting Sand.

In addition to the merchant ships along those routes, all these settlements can be plundered for Casting Sand: Harufu, Jiwe, Pembe, and Mchanga. But there are several guard towers you will have to contend with, as well as Ungwanan warships.

For those looking to stock up on Casting Sand, make it a priority to visit The Navigator’s Cross outpost that’s right in the midst of all these trade routes, north of Harufu and south of Jiwe. You will be able to fast travel to and from this point, and you can stop off there to repair your ship or clear up space in your cargo hold. Poacher’s Cache is also near this area, just to the east of Harufu.

