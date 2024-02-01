Category:
How long is Silent Hill: The Short Message?

Just how short is Silent Hill: The Short Message?
Published: Feb 1, 2024 06:56 am
main character in silent hill the short message
Image via Konami

Silent Hill: The Short Message shocked everyone when it was announced and released the same day. If you’re wondering how long you’ll have to hide behind the couch to play it, wonder no more.

Who had a shadow drop of a new Silent Hill game in 2024 on their bingo card? Not me, that’s for sure. But this is exactly what Konami did at the January 2024 Sony State of Play showcase. Alongside new footage for the highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 Remake, the acclaimed company also dropped Silent Hill: The Short Message.

The new Silent Hill game carries similar P.T. vibes, and while it may not have the runtime of a full-length, paid AAA title, The Short Message packs some gameplay—which you can download and play for free, I might add.

How long to complete Silent Hill: The Short Message?

silent hill short message main character
Anita gets to experience the horror for you. Image via Konami

A basic playthrough of Konami’s Silent Hill: The Short Message will last around 90 minutes to two hours.

A few factors will play a part in this total: how often you get stuck, if you’re too afraid to advance, if your controller dies, and how intent you are to study the fastidious detail of the world of The Short Message.

But more than likely, an average playthrough of Silent Hill: The Short Message will fall into the bracket I mentioned above. Along the way, you’ll push through an emotive story that takes its toll on our poor Anita.

The game/film experience takes an introspective look at Anita, delving into contemporary themes we deal with in modern life, from the highs and extreme lows of social media to bullying and the feeling of isolation in school. Of course, expect spine-tingling horror to be thrown at you from every angle.

Konami’s newest Silent Hill game should be considered a mere warm-up of what’s to come when we finally get the Silent Hill 2 Remake in 2024.

