How to download and play Silent Hill The Short Message for free

The Silent Hill horror survival franchise is one of the most well-known and popular due to its dark atmosphere, art and design, and, of course, its horrifying survival elements, and it’s expanded again with Silent Hill: The Short Message.

The latest Silent Hill entry, which was unveiled and released on the same day, is waiting for you to get your hands on it—and scare the bejeebus out of you too.

Silent Hill The Short Message: How to download and play for free

You can only download the game directly from the PS5 store. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation

During PlayStation’s State of Play showcase on Jan. 31, the Silent Hill developers revealed Silent Hill: The Short Message is now available and free to download and play on PlayStation 5.

If you’re excited to dive into another horrifying title, you can download Silent Hill: The Short Message by following these easy steps:

Log in to your PlayStation account on your PlayStation 5. Head to the PlayStation Store tab. Search for Silent Hill: The Short Message. Navigate to the game’s product and download Silent Hill: The Short Message. Once it’s finished downloading, you can play the game.

If you like to purchase and download titles directly from the PlayStation website, you won’t find Silent Hill: The Short Message. You must download it directly via the PlayStation Store on your PS5.

The new Silent Hill game is only 12.15 GB, so downloading shouldn’t take too long. I don’t have the best internet speed, so mine downloaded in roughly 30 minutes, but if you have fast internet, it shouldn’t take more than 10.

What is Silent Hill: The Short Message about?

Silent Hill: The Short Message is a short-form horror title that follows a young protagonist, Anita, as she delves into a crumbling building known for being the home of suicides because of a message from her friend Maya. Inside the building, she encounters bizarre and otherworldly monsters and discovers she can’t leave until she “finds it,” whatever that may be.

If you enjoy horror games, especially the ones from the Silent Hill franchise, this short title will keep you awake at night. All that’s left now is to get downloading!