How to download and play Silent Hill The Short Message for free

A free Silent Hill game? Yes, please.
Published: Jan 31, 2024 07:57 pm
The Silent Hill horror survival franchise is one of the most well-known and popular due to its dark atmosphere, art and design, and, of course, its horrifying survival elements, and it’s expanded again with Silent Hill: The Short Message.

The latest Silent Hill entry, which was unveiled and released on the same day, is waiting for you to get your hands on it—and scare the bejeebus out of you too.

Silent Hill The Short Message: How to download and play for free

During PlayStation’s State of Play showcase on Jan. 31, the Silent Hill developers revealed Silent Hill: The Short Message is now available and free to download and play on PlayStation 5.

If you’re excited to dive into another horrifying title, you can download Silent Hill: The Short Message by following these easy steps:

  1. Log in to your PlayStation account on your PlayStation 5.
  2. Head to the PlayStation Store tab.
  3. Search for Silent Hill: The Short Message.
  4. Navigate to the game’s product and download Silent Hill: The Short Message.
  5. Once it’s finished downloading, you can play the game.

If you like to purchase and download titles directly from the PlayStation website, you won’t find Silent Hill: The Short Message. You must download it directly via the PlayStation Store on your PS5.

The new Silent Hill game is only 12.15 GB, so downloading shouldn’t take too long. I don’t have the best internet speed, so mine downloaded in roughly 30 minutes, but if you have fast internet, it shouldn’t take more than 10.

What is Silent Hill: The Short Message about?

Silent Hill: The Short Message is a short-form horror title that follows a young protagonist, Anita, as she delves into a crumbling building known for being the home of suicides because of a message from her friend Maya. Inside the building, she encounters bizarre and otherworldly monsters and discovers she can’t leave until she “finds it,” whatever that may be.

If you enjoy horror games, especially the ones from the Silent Hill franchise, this short title will keep you awake at night. All that’s left now is to get downloading!

Silent Hill
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.