Does Silent Hill: The Short Message have trophies?

Silent Hill: The Short Message is a horrifying proposition reminding everyone why the franchise is so scary, and we’re here to let you know if there’s a terrifying trophy list.

Konami’s horror title you’re all waiting for in 2024 is out now. That is, if you’re waiting on Silent Hill: The Short Message. Ah, my bad. The wait for the Silent Hill 2 Remake goes on, but the shadow drop of The Short Message will keep you ticking over until then—is it trophyless, though?

Understandably, it’s not everyone’s priority, but if you’re reading this article, I’m guessing you’re eager to know the answer to this question.

Are there trophies in Silent Hill: The Short Message?

Anita is just looking for trophies. Image via Konami

No, Silent Hill: The Short Message doesn’t have any discernible trophies for players to earn and add to their collection. There are also no achievements because it can only be played on PlayStation 5.

Sadly, this means no Platinum Trophy, Golds, Silvers, and not even any Bronze trophies to mop up. The Short Message comes up short when it comes to earning these extra little achievements, which is a shame as they’re always a good way to prolong an experience and increase the title’s longevity—as it doesn’t take too long to finish Silent Hill: The Short Message.

Could they be added down the road? Maybe. Is it likely? Probably not, but we can dream. Regardless, you shouldn’t let this sour you on the horror game because you can play Silent Hill: The Short Message right now for free.

Like Konami’s P.T. project, aka Silent Hills, this is a free-to-play opportunity to see what the grander vision is for the Silent Hill franchise moving forward—after 2024’s Silent Hill 2 Remake, of course.