Fans love the way Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance runs on most platforms—except one

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance enhances the experience from the original 2021 game in virtually every way, and fans are loving the improved performance.

Recommended Videos

When the original version of Shin Megami Tensei V launched, it was a Nintendo Switch exclusive. That naturally came with the performance issues you would expect, especially from a game with massive, detailed maps and fluid overworld movement. Frame rate drops and low-res textures all over the place were regular occurrences in that iteration of the game. Thankfully, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance solves those things by being available on all platforms.

Fans praise how smooth Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance can run now that it’s available on PC, with its PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports also getting solid marks. Framerate drops are virtually gone as the Nahobino sprints across Shinagawa and Chiyoda, and a player even noticed improvements on a notoriously low-res NPC from the original SMT V.

Details like this are small, but they add up to a superior experience. The Nintendo Switch, unfortunately, just can’t deliver on that. This puts a burden on players who have complete save data from the original Shin Megami Tensei V, because the devs included some nice bonuses if you buy Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance on the Switch after completing a run of the original game.

These bonuses, like the ability to summon strong Demons from the Demon Compendium at the start of a new game, are enticing for Switch owners, but it would mean experiencing Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance with the same performance issues as the original. That’s just not worth it for a lot of fans out there.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy