Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
shin megami tensei v vengeance ruined tokyo
Entering the ruins of Tokyo. Screenshot via Dot Esports
Category:
Shin Megami Tensei

Fans love the way Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance runs on most platforms—except one

SMT V always deserved better than its original platform.
Image of Nickolas Davis
Nickolas Davis
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 08:19 am

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance enhances the experience from the original 2021 game in virtually every way, and fans are loving the improved performance.

Recommended Videos

When the original version of Shin Megami Tensei V launched, it was a Nintendo Switch exclusive. That naturally came with the performance issues you would expect, especially from a game with massive, detailed maps and fluid overworld movement. Frame rate drops and low-res textures all over the place were regular occurrences in that iteration of the game. Thankfully, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance solves those things by being available on all platforms.

Fans praise how smooth Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance can run now that it’s available on PC, with its PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports also getting solid marks. Framerate drops are virtually gone as the Nahobino sprints across Shinagawa and Chiyoda, and a player even noticed improvements on a notoriously low-res NPC from the original SMT V.

The game on PC is incredibly well optimized in terms of framerate
byu/ErazerEz inMegaten

Details like this are small, but they add up to a superior experience. The Nintendo Switch, unfortunately, just can’t deliver on that. This puts a burden on players who have complete save data from the original Shin Megami Tensei V, because the devs included some nice bonuses if you buy Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance on the Switch after completing a run of the original game.

These bonuses, like the ability to summon strong Demons from the Demon Compendium at the start of a new game, are enticing for Switch owners, but it would mean experiencing Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance with the same performance issues as the original. That’s just not worth it for a lot of fans out there.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nickolas Davis
Nickolas Davis
Freelance writer at Dot Esports. Covering all topics gaming, travel, politics, and music-related since 2021. Also occasionally writes music and fiction under the pen name Saz. Published in Madness Heart Press, The Chamber Magazine, and The NoSleep Podcast.