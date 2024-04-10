Category:
How to sign up for the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta

Don't be a beta blocker.
Andrew Highton
Published: Apr 10, 2024 07:50 am
skeletons in sea of thieves
Image via Rare

The Sea of Thieves closed beta on PS5 is the first chance to experience Rare’s pirate party on a PlayStation console, so follow our instructions to avoid walking the plank.

Six years after launch, Sea of Thieves is coming to PlayStation—more specifically, the PS5. The first-person adventure title has captivated millions of users on Xbox and PC. But the Sea of Thieves release on PS5 means it’s time to swashbuckle your seatbelt and play its closed beta.

A closed beta is the perfect place to test the pirate-infested waters, get a taster of what’s to come, and decide whether you’re ready to set sail in Sea of Thieves.

How to play Sea of Thieves closed beta on PS5

sea of thieves sunset
Set sail into the Sea of Thieves. Image via Rare

To play the Sea of Thieves closed beta on PS5, you need to pre-order any edition of Sea of Thieves, then download the beta using an exclusive code.

Unlike an open beta, which is available to all, a closed beta has a special requirement to gain access—in this case, a code from pre-ordering Sea of Thieves.

In any event, here’s a quick breakdown of what you need to do:

  1. Pre-order any edition of Sea of Thieves on PS5—through the PS Store online or on console.
  2. Receive your free closed beta code and redeem it.
  3. Download the closed beta.
  4. Play the beta once it goes live.

Sea of Thieves closed beta time and date

You can jump into the Sea of Thieves closed beta at 4am CT (9am UTC) on April 12, 2024, and it finishes at April 15, 2024.

The beta rolls out universally at this time, so make sure you have it installed and ready to go. You get the whole weekend to play, and that’s plenty of time to find Ancient Coins, complete Tall Tales, and collect instruments.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.