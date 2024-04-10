Sea of Thieves PS5 release countdown: Exact start time and date

We are finally doing a countdown for the long overdue Sea of Thieves PS5 release and acting as the parrot on your shoulder barking out the info you came here for.

Sea of Thieves has been a huge success for Rare and Xbox over the last few years as millions of players have kept coming back for more quests, skirmishes, and Ancient Coins. It’s fought off the likes of Skull and Bones to keep its pirate-hat-shaped crown and remain the game for pillaging and plundering.

It was thought Sea of Thieves would forever avoid the PS5 shores, but alas, fortune smiles on PlayStation fans. So let’s take a look at the Sea of Thieves release on the horizon.

When does Sea of Thieves release on PS5?

Sea of Thieves releases on PlayStation 5 on April 30, and it seems it will feature a similar release across the board at midnight for all regions.

Certain titles get a staggered release, but Sea of Thieves (unless we hear differently) should be a midnight rollout and everyone will be able to play it simultaneously. Well, that is if you only buy the Standard and Deluxe Editions.

According to Rare, if you opt for the Premium Edition, you get to dock in Sea of Thieves slightly earlier: “Yes, that’s right – folks pre-ordering this version will get a full five days’ head start on learning the ropes and earning rewards, with the game unlocking for them on April 25th.”

Not everyone will opt for the Premium Edition though, so here’s a live countdown moving us slowly toward the April 30 release date for Sea of Thieves on PS5.

If you are a PS5 user getting ready for your maiden voyage, be sure to consider the funniest Guild names in Sea of Thieves and take a look at the content arriving in the next three seasons.

