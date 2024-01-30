Here are funny Guild names for Sea of Thieves

Ready yer sails and buckle up for a barrel of laughs with your friends on the high seas of Sea of Thieves. From sea-inspired jests to clever pirate-y punchlines, these guild names are crafted to make your voyages not only memorable but downright entertaining. So, set sail and explore the sea-rious side of Sea of Thieves with these playful guild names.

Sea-Themed Guild Names for Sea of Thieves:

As you chart your course across the world-wide-sea, consider letting the ocean itself inspire your guild name. Join the “Sea-nanigans” for a crew that delights in high-seas mischief, or opt for a name like the “Sea-cure Company,” where security and thievery go hand in hand. And if you’re in a group of friends with a weekly meet-up in Sea of Thieves, you might want to consider the last option in this list.

The Sea-rious Thieves

Sea-soned Mariners

Sea-nanigans

Sea-cure Company

The Sea-turday Thieves

Pirate-Themed Guild Names for Sea of Thieves:

Arrr, me hearties! In the world of plunder, a name that captures the swashbuckling spirit of Sea of Thieves is essential. The “Parley Pranksters,” for example, invites you to join a guild known for diplomatic discussions—or maybe not. The “Knot-ical Crew” will symbolize the strength of your crew’s bond, or at least until scissors cut us apart, while the “Fishy Business” guild will make everyone wonder if you actually sell fish or if there are other kinds of business you deal in.

Plunder & Thunder

Parley Pranksters

Knot-ical Crew

Fishy Business

Con-Piracy Theorists

The Bad Buoys

Jolly-Rogues

No Man’s Jesters

Scraping the bottom of the barrel for some more guild names:

If you’ve been scraping the bottom of the barrel for some more sea-inspired names, instead I give you this category. Join the “NautiGals” for nautical adventures seasoned with a bit of mischief, or bask in the warmth of shared laughter with the “Sunkissed Lads.” How about just embrace the intrigue of “Them” as your guild name, inviting others to wonder about the unique blend of mystery and humor your crew embodies—or maybe just be the fearsome “Granma’s Favorites.”

Barrel Scraps

Ship Happens

Nauti Gals

Sunkissed Lads

“Them”

The Better Business Association

All-s-fair company

Looting Lads

Granma’s Favourites

One last suggestion, and a personal favorite of mine. This one requires all ships to be named after a specific group of food, but if everyone is on board with a pizza-inspired guild name, “The Toppings” would be a great name for guild—just promise no ship will be named “The Pineapples.”

And there ye have it, an arr-ty collection of pun-infused guild names that’ll turn yer Sea of Thieves adventures into a sea-riously hilarious saga. Choose a name that resonates with your crewmates, add a touch of humor to your maritime exploits, and transform every voyage into a laughter-filled escapade on the high seas of Sea of Thieves.