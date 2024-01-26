How to get Trading Company Distinction in Sea of Thieves

In season 11, Sea of Thieves added more levels to Trading Companies’ reputation system as well as introduced Distinctions. If you are one of the players who had all reputation levels maxed out, there’s finally a new goal on the horizon.

The improved progression and Distinctions come with new exclusive rewards you won’t get anywhere else. So here’s how to get a Trading Company Distinction in Sea of Thieves.

How to earn a Trading Company Distinction in Sea of Thieves

You’re no longer stuck at level 75. Image via Rare

To earn a Distinction with a Trading Company, you must reach reputation level 100, which is the new maximum level in season 11. Reaching level 100 will grant you a Distinction and reset the reputation level back to one.

You can reset the rank with each Trading Company up to five times to earn up to five Distinctions. That makes a total of 500 levels per Trading Company, and that’s a lot of reputation. But it also means you’ll always be progressing towards something when cashing in treasure.

From all the Trading Companies available in Sea of Thieves, you can earn Distinctions with Athena’s Fortune, Gold Hoarders, Merchant Alliance, Order of Souls, and Reaper’s Bones. Hunters Call unfortunately doesn’t have Distinctions available.

Trading Company Distinction rewards in Sea of Thieves

A sign of a true Gold Hoarder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For every Distinction, you’ll get a new themed reward from the Trading Company—Rings of Distinction. The more Distinctions you earn, the more rings you’ll be able to equip on your hands. The first Distinction is a cosmetic with one ring, the second with two, and so on until all your hands are shining.

With five Trading Companies and five Distinctions each, you can earn a total of 25 rings for your collection. While it’s a shame you only have two hands, you can mix and match rings on different hands. For example, you can have two Order of Souls rings on the left hand, and one Athena’s Fortune ring on the right. Whatever floats your boat and shows off your gold the best—provided you’re not running into that error where gold doesn’t appear.