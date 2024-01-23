Category:
Sea of Thieves

How to fix not getting gold from selling error in Sea of Thieves

It can't be all for nothing.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 11:34 am
Two ships sailing on the ocean with clear skies in Sea of Thieves.
Image via Rare

You made it back safely from successful plunders and other adventures, only to get no gold or reputation in Sea of Thieves for your efforts. Was all that work for nothing? That could cause even most veteran pirates to retire their ship, but you don’t have to make any rash decisions yet.

Recommended Videos

Completing some of the most rewarding tasks in Sea of Thieves and not getting any rewards for it might make you feel like an underappreciated pirate. I was playing with my friends when this error first showed up for me. The mood in our voice chat suddenly shifted, as everyone started asking one another whether they received any gold after selling a bunch of loot. Thankfully, we all received an answer shortly after, but some of us were already relaunching Sea of Thieves by that point.

What causes the “not getting gold or reputation” error in Sea of Thieves

The not getting gold or reputation bug happens when Sea of Thieves’ servers aren’t fully operational. Server lag or maintenance generally causes these two bugs. This can also happen when your home network is experiences outages, causing lag and ping spikes.

How to fix not getting gold or reputation error in Sea of Thieves

The only fix for not getting gold or reputation errors in Sea of Thieves is waiting since they’re caused by server-related problems. Oftentimes, you’ll receive your gold and reputation with a few minutes of delay. In extreme cases, it may also take hours for players to get their rewards. We know that staying patient can be difficult with all the new content in season 11, but your gold will come to you, rest assured.

Alternatively, you can also restart Sea of Thievesas logging back into the game’s live servers can grant your account its pending gold and reputation.

If relogging also doesn’t seem to fix this error, check whether Sea of Thieves is down via its server status. When the servers are down, you may also start receiving errors while trying to launch the game.

related content
Read Article Is Sea of Thieves down? How to check server status
Ship sailing towards the Skeleton Fort
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Is Sea of Thieves down? How to check server status
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 23, 2024
Read Article What is the Sea of Thieves season 11 release date?
A pirate holsing a green latern with a ship docked behind her in the distance.
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
What is the Sea of Thieves season 11 release date?
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Sea of Thieves season 11: All new content and changes
Sea of Thieves Season 11 key art
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves season 11: All new content and changes
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Sea of Thieves season 11 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Sea of Thieves pirate holding plank of wood next to work sign
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves season 11 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Sea of Thieves down? How to check server status
Ship sailing towards the Skeleton Fort
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Is Sea of Thieves down? How to check server status
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 23, 2024
Read Article What is the Sea of Thieves season 11 release date?
A pirate holsing a green latern with a ship docked behind her in the distance.
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
What is the Sea of Thieves season 11 release date?
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Sea of Thieves season 11: All new content and changes
Sea of Thieves Season 11 key art
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves season 11: All new content and changes
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Sea of Thieves season 11 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Sea of Thieves pirate holding plank of wood next to work sign
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves season 11 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 22, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.