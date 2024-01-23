How to fix not getting gold from selling error in Sea of Thieves

You made it back safely from successful plunders and other adventures, only to get no gold or reputation in Sea of Thieves for your efforts. Was all that work for nothing? That could cause even most veteran pirates to retire their ship, but you don’t have to make any rash decisions yet.

Completing some of the most rewarding tasks in Sea of Thieves and not getting any rewards for it might make you feel like an underappreciated pirate. I was playing with my friends when this error first showed up for me. The mood in our voice chat suddenly shifted, as everyone started asking one another whether they received any gold after selling a bunch of loot. Thankfully, we all received an answer shortly after, but some of us were already relaunching Sea of Thieves by that point.

What causes the “not getting gold or reputation” error in Sea of Thieves

Image via Rare

The not getting gold or reputation bug happens when Sea of Thieves’ servers aren’t fully operational. Server lag or maintenance generally causes these two bugs. This can also happen when your home network is experiences outages, causing lag and ping spikes.

How to fix not getting gold or reputation error in Sea of Thieves

The only fix for not getting gold or reputation errors in Sea of Thieves is waiting since they’re caused by server-related problems. Oftentimes, you’ll receive your gold and reputation with a few minutes of delay. In extreme cases, it may also take hours for players to get their rewards. We know that staying patient can be difficult with all the new content in season 11, but your gold will come to you, rest assured.

Alternatively, you can also restart Sea of Thieves, as logging back into the game’s live servers can grant your account its pending gold and reputation.

If relogging also doesn’t seem to fix this error, check whether Sea of Thieves is down via its server status. When the servers are down, you may also start receiving errors while trying to launch the game.