How to get Cloth in Rust

Rust is a lawless playground where everything is trying to kill you.

Whether it’s the radiation, hungry wildlife, or the guy down the beach with a rock and bad intentions, Rust is built to test how resourceful (and ruthless) you can be. Cloth is one of the first and most important materials you’ll need to get familiar with. Without it, you can’t make sleeping bags (your respawn safety net), bandages (to stop yourself from bleeding out after a fight), or even basic armor to keep you from dying instantly in PvP.

The basics of getting Cloth in Rust

Cloth is everywhere and yet never quite enough, especially when you’re starting out. You either find, harvest, or creatively repurpose other items into it.

Hemp Fiber

Cloth is always on your shopping list. Image via Facepunch Studios

These tall, leafy green plants are scattered all over the map, and they’re probably the most straightforward way to get Cloth early on. Hemp plants spawn naturally in various biomes, but you’ll have the most luck near rivers, forests, and grassy areas.

Don’t bother with immature plants. They’re a waste of effort since they yield much less. And please, don’t clear-cut an area without giving the plants time to respawn. A fully grown hemp plant will give you up to 10 Cloth and a hemp seed, which you can use for farming later. Pro tip: if you can set up shop near areas with lots of natural hemp spawns, you’ll save yourself a ton of time and energy running around the map.

Animals

A more aggressive approach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not afraid to risk your life in the process, hunting animals can be a solid way to gather cloth. Chickens, boars, and deer are the safer options for beginners, while wolves and bears are much riskier but far more rewarding. For example, a bear can give you up to 50 Cloth, a massive haul compared to the measly six Cloth you get from a chicken. Craft a Bone Knife as soon as possible. It’s more efficient than harvesting with a rock or bare hands. Plus, it looks cooler.

Recycling

While you’re at a Recycler, check the surrounding area for loot crates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Recycling is one of the most underrated ways to get Cloth in Rust. If you’re near a monument or outpost, use the Recycler to break down items into their base components, including Cloth. Tarps are a gold mine, yielding 50 Cloth per tarp. Bandages, clothing, and even tents can also be recycled into Cloth.

Farming

Farming pays off big time once you get the hang of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered a few Hemp Seeds, you can transition from scavenging to farming. Start by crafting a Planter box, which allows you to grow hemp plants more quickly and in a controlled environment. You’ll need water and fertilizer (use composted materials or animal dung) to keep your crops healthy. Place your farm near your base for easy access, but make sure it’s well-secured—other players will steal your crops if they find your farm.

Trading

Strike a trade. Image via Facepunch Studios

Sometimes, it’s easier to let someone else do the hard work. Scrap is the universal currency in Rust, but you can also trade Metal Fragments, weapons, or other high-value items for Cloth. If you’re playing with a group, assign someone to handle trades and build alliances. A strong network of allies can make all the difference.

Overall, you always need to be thinking ahead, planning your next move, and watching your back. Happy scavenging, and good luck out there, survivor.

