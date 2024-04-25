Can you play Rotwood on Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is perfect for playing a game like Rotwood on the go, and if you want to kill corrupted beasts and explore unpleasantness at your leisure, the Steam Deck is a hot topic.

Rotwood is a brand-new entity from popular developer Klei Entertainment—the mind behind the beloved Don’t Starve. Fans will be familiar with graphics and certain design choices, but it has a ton of depth and new gameplay features that make it pop.

Interest is already quite high, and while a Rotwood console port is being discussed, let’s see if the Steam Deck is an option.

Is Rotwood on Steam Deck?

Portable pain party. Image via Klei Entertainment

Right now, we’re not 100% sure if Rotwood is on Steam Deck—as it’s still early—but it certainly could be, as the original Rotwood demo was playable on Steam Deck.

The Rotwood Steam page doesn’t feature a traditional label indicating the title’s compatibility with Steam Deck. However, this doesn’t mean it’s not Steam Deck-friendly, and there’s some evidence to suggest why.

As you can see here with YouTube user DeckPower, Rotwood‘s original demo released a good few months before the early access launch of Rotwood was playable on Steam Deck.

It’s functioning fine and runs smoothly. As you can see, while we can’t officially say Rotwood’s early access period is playable on Steam Deck, this should give you a good indication it’s possible.

As with guides of this nature, we will update you if we learn more and the official status changes. For now, enjoy this bizarre new world and learn how to heal and refill potions, as well as how to join and invite friends in co-op multiplayer.

