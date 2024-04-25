creatures in rotwood
Image via Klei Entertainment
Category:
Rotwood

Can you play Rotwood on Steam Deck?

Is it all hands on Steam Deck?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 10:32 am

The Steam Deck is perfect for playing a game like Rotwood on the go, and if you want to kill corrupted beasts and explore unpleasantness at your leisure, the Steam Deck is a hot topic.

Recommended Videos

Rotwood is a brand-new entity from popular developer Klei Entertainment—the mind behind the beloved Don’t Starve. Fans will be familiar with graphics and certain design choices, but it has a ton of depth and new gameplay features that make it pop.

Interest is already quite high, and while a Rotwood console port is being discussed, let’s see if the Steam Deck is an option.

Is Rotwood on Steam Deck?

fight in rotwood
Portable pain party. Image via Klei Entertainment

Right now, we’re not 100% sure if Rotwood is on Steam Deck—as it’s still early—but it certainly could be, as the original Rotwood demo was playable on Steam Deck.

The Rotwood Steam page doesn’t feature a traditional label indicating the title’s compatibility with Steam Deck. However, this doesn’t mean it’s not Steam Deck-friendly, and there’s some evidence to suggest why.

As you can see here with YouTube user DeckPower, Rotwood‘s original demo released a good few months before the early access launch of Rotwood was playable on Steam Deck.

It’s functioning fine and runs smoothly. As you can see, while we can’t officially say Rotwood’s early access period is playable on Steam Deck, this should give you a good indication it’s possible.

As with guides of this nature, we will update you if we learn more and the official status changes. For now, enjoy this bizarre new world and learn how to heal and refill potions, as well as how to join and invite friends in co-op multiplayer.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to unlock frenzy levels in Rotwood
A player in the main hub in Rotwood.
Category: Rotwood
Rotwood
How to unlock frenzy levels in Rotwood
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Rotwood: How to join and invite friends in co-op multiplayer
A screenshot of Rotwood characters in the game.
Category: Rotwood
Rotwood
Rotwood: How to join and invite friends in co-op multiplayer
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to heal and refill potions in Rotwood
A player in Rotwood healing during a run.
Category: Rotwood
Rotwood
How to heal and refill potions in Rotwood
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to unlock frenzy levels in Rotwood
A player in the main hub in Rotwood.
Category: Rotwood
Rotwood
How to unlock frenzy levels in Rotwood
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Rotwood: How to join and invite friends in co-op multiplayer
A screenshot of Rotwood characters in the game.
Category: Rotwood
Rotwood
Rotwood: How to join and invite friends in co-op multiplayer
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to heal and refill potions in Rotwood
A player in Rotwood healing during a run.
Category: Rotwood
Rotwood
How to heal and refill potions in Rotwood
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 25, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.