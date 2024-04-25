A player in the main hub in Rotwood.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to unlock frenzy levels in Rotwood

Go wild.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Published: Apr 25, 2024

Rotwood immediately kicked up a storm following its release and there is plenty to uncover, including frenzy levels, but how exactly do you unlock them? Read on to find out.

The roguelike from the developers behind Don’t Starve provides plenty of challenges, and as you progress through Rotwood, you will need to play through frenzy levels to gain access to better materials.

It isn’t abundantly clear how you access frenzy levels immediately, as there is little direction in-game, but we’ve found the answer and can guide you through the process.

What are frenzy levels in Rotwood?

A menu screen in Rotwood showing frenzy levels.
Frenzy time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frenzy levels in Rotwood provide a more difficult experience for players, with all enemies encountered being stronger and the potential for Imbued enemies to be encountered—but there’s a plus side.

Imbued enemies drop higher-quality resources, which are needed for crafting and upgrading gear, and there are more loot drops overall. On top of this, there is the chance for Miniboss equipment to appear in the market.

It’s always worth jumping into a frenzy level in Rotwood if you have a specific unlock you are working towards, but the feature is not immediately available in each area and requires some work.

How to unlock frenzy levels in Rotwood

To unlock frenzy levels in Rotwood, defeat the final boss in the Boss Chamber for the first time.

Every area in Rotwood features a miniboss, encountered around halfway through your progress in the zone each run, and a final boss in the Boss Chamber—but it may take several attempts and upgrades for you to be able to defeat these bosses.

Overcoming the bosses is worth the effort, however, as you’ll unlock the next level of frenzy the first time you defeat them, which provides access to better materials and the pathway towards better gear.

Once defeated, you will also receive a Heartstone which is used at your base to provide character bonuses. For example, defeating the Mother Treek for the first time provides a Heartstone that boosts maximum health by 100.

