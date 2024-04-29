rotwood weapon racks
Rotwood

How to unlock and equip new weapons in Rotwood

Switch it up.
Adam Newell
Published: Apr 29, 2024

Rotwood has a selection of weapons to try while braving the wilds, but only the Hammer is available at the start.

You must explore and gather various resources in different areas to unlock additional weapons, yo. It can be a bit of a grind, but finding and unlocking them is easy when you have items in hand.

Rotwood: How to unlock and equip weapons

rotwood weapon racks lket you change weapons
Change it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a new weapon in Rotwood while at base camp. At the bottom middle of the area is a bunch of weapon racks. You can purchase a new weapon type using Corestones you find while exploring.

Outside of the Hammer, everyone’s starting weapon, you can also choose a Strike, Spear, or Cannon Weapon. You can also find upgraded versions of weapons via stores in the various randomly generated areas, which you can buy with Corestones or other materials you have gathered while playing.

You can get Corestones randomly while exploring areas outside of camp, so be sure to come prepared and stock up on the best gear you own. Some weapons require lots of Corestones to unlock, such as the Cannon, which needs a whopping nine Corestones.

As for the rarer weapons, these can only be found in each area’s secret shop. You can also buy armor and other useful equipment with the right resources. You might not be able to buy some weapons until you have felled the area’s boss and got its resources in your inventory.

To change between weapons, walk up to a Weapon Rack you have unlocked, and the game gives you the option to change between every weapon you own.

