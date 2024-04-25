How to heal and refill potions in Rotwood

Healing in Rotwood is vital to progression but the mechanic can be slightly confusing, so how do you heal and refill potions? We have the answer.

Rotwood entered early access on Steam on April 24 and was created by the developer behind Don’t Starve. Now, a new roguelike adventure awaits as you battle alone or alongside friends in co-op.

If you’re confused about the healing mechanics in Rotwood and want to know how to refill your Potions, read on.

How to heal in Rotwood

Healing in Rotwood is a simple endeavour, though it can be confusing initially, as there isn’t a quick heal button. Instead, hold down the heal button until your character consumes the potion.

On keyboard, hold Q to use a Potion, if using an Xbox controller, hold LB, and if you’re using a PlayStation controller, hold L1. Though you can use console controllers to play the game on PC, Rotwood is not available on other platforms yet.

You can only heal in Rotwood if your Potion is full. You can check your Potion in the top-left corner of the screen to see if it needs to be refilled and, if it is empty, read on to find out how to refill it.

How to refill Potions in Rotwood

Visit the snake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To refill Potions in Rotwood, you need to find shops with vendors offering the service. Doc Hoggins will refill your Potions, for a price, and you can also get a “free taste” in the top-left corner of the area to get a small refill of health.

Other shops also stock Potion refills, but this isn’t guaranteed. In one run, the shop I encountered offered the service, but another run gave me two options to upgrade my abilities but no option to refill Potions.

As you progress in Rotwood, you unlock additional Potion slots, which drastically increases your survivability.

