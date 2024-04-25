Rotwood has just launched into early access on PC via Steam, but its release on consoles remains uncertain. Developer Klei Entertainment plans to publish the game on other platforms, but has not specified which ones or whether this includes Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

Is Rotwood releasing on Xbox Series X|S?

A console release is highly anticipated. Image via Klei Entertainment

Rotwood developer hasn’t confirmed a release for the Xbox Series X|S yet. According to the company’s FAQ, the game will support “more platforms” throughout its early access phase, which is expected to last until at least early 2025. However, as of now, there is no confirmation that Rotwood’s early access or even its full release will include the Xbox Series X|S.

Given Klei’s history with console releases, it’s possible Rotwood could be released on Xbox in the future. Other titles from the developer, such as the Don’t Starve franchise, Griftlands, and Mark of the Ninja, were released on either Xbox 360 or Xbox One, making it reasonable to expect that it might also plan to bring Rotwood to the Xbox Series X|S eventually.

It’s unlikely that Rotwood will be available on Game Pass anytime soon, though. None of Klei’s previous games are part of Game Pass, so unless the developer changes its release strategy, Xbox players will likely need to make a full purchase to play Rotwood if it launches on Xbox.

Is Rotwood releasing on PlayStation 5?

The developer of Rotwood has yet to confirm a PlayStation 5 release for the game. The situation is similar to what we know about an Xbox release: Rotwood is slated to come to more platforms in the future during its early access period, but specific platforms have not yet been disclosed.

Since Klei Entertainment has released many of its titles on PlayStation consoles in the past, including on the PS3 and PSP, it would be logical to see Rotwood becoming available on PS5 eventually. While such a release isn’t guaranteed, it’s likely that if Rotwood is released on Xbox, it will also come out on PlayStation, as Klei has not engaged in exclusivity contracts in its previous titles like Griftlands and Don’t Starve.

We will update this story as more information is revealed.

