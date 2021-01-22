Rocket League promo codes (January 2021)

Rocket League has seen exponential growth since it went free-to-play in 2020, even though the game has been around for more than five years. This means the game has a rather wide collection when it comes to cosmetics that players can use to decorate their vehicles.

Most items can easily be unlocked with credits. Credits are obtainable through leveling up the premium Rocket pass during each season and you can also purchase them in exchange for real-life money. While there are many cosmetics to choose from, nothing can beat the joy of receiving one for free.

There are multiple promo codes that you can use inside Rocket League, each coming with exclusive items that you can unlock. Some of these promo codes are time-gated, meaning they’ll only be redeemable for a certain amount of time.

Here are all the promo codes that you can redeem to unlock new cosmetic items.

Available codes

popcorn : Unlocks the Limited Popcorn Rocket Boost

: Unlocks the Limited Popcorn Rocket Boost rlnitro: Unlocks the Breakout: Nitro Circus Deval and Antenna.

Expired codes

Bekind : Unlocks the VCR Limited Topper.

: Unlocks the VCR Limited Topper. couchpotato : Unlocks Couch Potato Limited Player Title.

: Unlocks Couch Potato Limited Player Title. rlbirthday : Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

: Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels. SARPBC : Unlocks the SARPBC logo, song, car, and Moai Antenna.

: Unlocks the SARPBC logo, song, car, and Moai Antenna. shazam : Unlocks the Octane: Shazam Limited Decal and Shazam Limited Wheels.

: Unlocks the Octane: Shazam Limited Decal and Shazam Limited Wheels. Truffleshuffle : Unlocks the Octane: The Goonies Limited Decal.

: Unlocks the Octane: The Goonies Limited Decal. wrestlemania : Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

: Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels. WWE18 : Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

: Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels. wwedads: Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

How to redeem codes in Rocket League?

Redeeming promo codes in Rocket League is relatively simple. Get your promo codes ready before launching Rocket League and follow the steps below.

Navigate to options and make your way to the Extras tab.

Click on “Redeem Code” and enter the promo code of your choice.

Your item will be added to your account instantly after the redeeming process.