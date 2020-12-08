Rocket League is getting a new Esports Shop today

The Esports Shop is getting an overhaul and nine new teams.

Rocket League is getting an update today that will revamp its Esports Shop and new teams are being added to the lineup. Normally, the esports items would rotate and refresh every day. But now, it will offer items for all available teams all the time.

You can use the “Esports Shop” tab through the Items Shop as usual. Then, select the region you’d like to browse (North America and Europe), followed by selecting your favorite team. Each team’s complete catalog of items will be available for purchase.

The update will also introduce nine more teams to the Esports Shop, bringing the game’s total up to 18 teams available. Here’s the list of the nine new teams being added to Rocket League‘s Esports Shop:

Alpine Esports

Team BDS

Endpoint

Team Envy

Guild

Team Liquid

Oxygen Esports

Solary

Susquehanna Soniqs

Each team will have Octane and Dominus Decals, Bionic Wheels, and a Player Banner.

Season two will start tomorrow, Dec. 9, and will feature a new map, new items, and a whole new musical feature called Player Anthems. A day later, on Dec. 10, you can watch the NA RLCS Winter Split Regional kick off live on Rocket League‘s Twitch channel.