Rocket League is getting a 2XP Weekend starting Oct. 22

Players who want to breeze through their Rocket Pass will get a boost to their progression. Rocket League is holding a double XP weekend between Oct. 22 and 26.

The 2XP weekend is an opportunity to grind valuable Rocket Pass levels and rush through the prize track. Players who purchased the pass get extra fuel to burn: the Premium Pass offers 50 percent extra XP right off the bat and up to an additional 35 percent bonus as progression rewards.

Who's up for another 2XP Weekend?? Enjoy 2XP starting tomorrow until Monday at 6 p.m. PDT! pic.twitter.com/oZBUoio39Q — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) October 21, 2020

The bonus experience is also another incentive for players to pick up their game and dive into the Halloween-themed Haunted Hallows event, which runs until Nov. 2. During the celebrations, completing a series of event challenges unlocks cosmetics from the Ghostbusters collection—including wheels, toppers, and boosts.

Diehard Ghostbusters fans may also consider buying the Ecto-1 from the Item Shop: the battle-car is available for 500 Credits ($4.99) until approximately 3pm CT on Oct. 23. Once it rotates out, the Stay Puft goal explosion, styled after the franchise’s famous marshmallow mascot, will make its way to the virtual shelves.

Players should be mindful of the full list of challenges from the event, weekly objectives, and the season to maximize their experience gain. As usual, premium Pass holders get another edge—this time, in the form of a whole new set of challenges and a hefty sum of XP as rewards.

Rocket League‘s Halloween event also presents another opportunity to shake things up a bit: the Haunted Heatseeker limited-time mode is available until Oct. 26. In the LTM, hitting the ball makes it head towards the opposite goal, and each ball touch increases the flying speed.