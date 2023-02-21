NFL free agent running back re-signs with Rocket League team before offseason begins

The 2023 NFL offseason has not yet officially gotten underway, but a running back who recently played in the Super Bowl is already making a move and signing a new deal. It’s not with his football team, however, but his Rocket League team.

Dignitas announced last night that Boston Scott, running back for the reigning NFC champion and Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles, has signed a new deal to stay with the organization as a member of the Rocket League roster (as a substitute), in addition to his duties as “both a brand ambassador and content creator for the organization.”

All Hail the King@BostonScott2 let's make this a year for the history books pic.twitter.com/rGpjk6lCxD — Dignitas (@dignitas) February 20, 2023

Scott signed with Dignitas in February of last year, and earlier this month, Rocket League developer and publisher Psyonix added a custom in-game car “designed for and inspired by Scott.” Scott has also competed in Fortnite, finishing fourth overall at the Twitch Rivals: Streamer Bowl III last year.

Since joining Dignitas, Scott has become one of the most recognized and promoted names in Rocket League.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Rocket League community for welcoming me with open arms and I’m proud to represent the game’s most successful Rocket League organization,” Scott said in a Dignitas press release.

Scott’s decision to re-sign with Dignitas comes just over a week after he competed in the Super Bowl. During the 2022 NFL regular season, Scott rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns while giving up zero fumbles. He also scored a touchdown in each of the Eagles’ big playoff wins over the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. As an NFL player, Scott enters unrestricted free agency this offseason.